CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

This Risotto Recipe Will Warm Your Body and Soul (and Features Sustainable Ingredients, to Boot)

By Well+Good Editors
Well+Good
Well+Good
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=216Cj0_0cf9Bu6X00

If you hear "risotto recipe" and your mind immediately counters with "way too challenging," we feel you. The dish tends to have a hard-to-make rep—because of all the stirring involved—that can feel intimidating. But before you opt for takeout, take a stab at this one (we'll walk you through it, promise).

With arborio rice, roasted mushrooms (cremini, king trumpet, yellow or blue oysters are all options), sautéed Swiss chard, olive oil, garlic, and chicken broth all in the mix, the recipe is a symphony of flavor dreamed up by chef Carla Contreras. And you can't forget the real north star of any risotto recipe: butter, which is why Kerrygold butter and cheese are used generously to take the other ingredients to the next level of taste and creaminess.

A little background on Kerrygold: The natural, two-ingredient butter (just cream and salt!) is made in Ireland, and the temperate, rainy climate produces a uniquely ideal environment for lush grass that allows cows to graze all day, nearly year-round. "This grass-fed diet results in milk that’s naturally enriched, and in turn produces a more flavorful butter with a rich texture that you can both see and taste," says Eva Griffin, sustainability and CSR specialist at Kerrygold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11YARB_0cf9Bu6X00

That grass-fed diet not only results in the butter's golden-yellow color (if you thought butter was naturally white, well, think again), a 2016 study also shows that butter made from grass-fed cows contains higher levels of conjugated linoleic acids (CLAs), omega-3, and omega-6 compared to cows grazing from a predominantly grain-based diet—so you're getting extra flavor and extra health benefits.

As if those weren't reasons enough to keep your butter dish stocked with Kerrygold, it's also a sustainable choice, as Kerrygold family farms are among the most carbon- and water-efficient in the world. “100 percent of Kerrygold farmers are certified to the Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme (SDAS)...which requires participating farmers to undergo an annual independent audit that reviews measures relating to biosecurity, land management, animal health and welfare, housing, and greenhouse gas emissions,” Griffin says. Now that's a win for your tastebuds, your well-being, and the planet.

Ready get cooking? Check out the step-by-step risotto recipe below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mAuxr_0cf9Bu6X00

Mushroom and Swiss Chard Risotto Recipe

Ingredients

Risotto

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

1 cup arborio rice

1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar

4 cups chicken stock or bone broth

1/2 cup finely grated Kerrygold Dubliner Cheese

2 Tbsp Kerrygold butter

1/8 tsp salt

3–5 cranks of freshly ground pepper, to taste

Roasted Mushrooms

2 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 Tbsp Kerrygold butter

16 oz. mixed mushrooms, sliced to 1/4 of an inch

1/8 tsp salt

3–5 cranks of freshly ground pepper

Sautéed Swiss Chard

1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 bunch Swiss Chard

1/4 cup filtered water

1 Tbsp Kerrygold Butter

1/8 tsp salt

3–5 cranks of freshly ground pepper

For the roasted mushrooms

1. Preheat the oven to 400°.

2. Add the mushrooms to a baking sheet, then drizzle with olive oil and add a pat of butter (it will melt!).

3. Mix the mushrooms gently, then bake for 35 to 45 minutes, or until crispy and golden.

4. Season with salt and pepper.

For the sautéed Swiss chard

1. Dice the stems and cut the leaves into one-inch pieces.

2. Add olive oil to a large pan and cook the stems on medium for three minutes.

3. Add in water, butter, and leaves. Cook for another two minutes or until leaves appear wilted but bright green.

4. Season with salt and pepper.

For the risotto

1. Cook the olive oil, garlic, and arborio rice on medium heat in a heavy bottomed pot—such as a Dutch oven—for two to three minutes until you can smell the garlic (but be careful not to burn it!).

2. Add the apple cider vinegar and cook until almost gone, about one minute.

3. Add the broth and cook on high for five minutes, stirring occasionally.

4. Lower the heat to medium and cook for an additional 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

5. Add the Dubliner cheese and butter. Put the lid on the pot for five minutes and let sit. It will look like there’s too much liquid, but it makes the dish extra creamy. (FYI: In Italian there is a word for this texture—all’onda—literally, “like a wave.”)

6. Stir in the roasted mushrooms and sautéed Swiss chard.

7. Garnish the dish with roasted mushrooms, additional pepper and cheese (if desired), and serve immediately.

Photos: Carla Contreras

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

This Brilliant Bowl Helps Keep Your Fruit at Peak Ripeness for Twice as Long

Fruit never behaves the way you want it to. Sometimes, it feels like it takes forever for your fruit to ripen. Other times, it's brown and mushy in the blink of an eye (I'm looking at you, avocados and bananas—what gives?). However, how fast your fruit ripens isn't totally up to chance—strategic storage with a tool like the Uncommon Goods Just Ripe Fruit Bowl ($68), created by Heather and Myles Geyman, can help you control the speed.
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

Skip the Trip to the Cafe With This Chai Concentrate That’s Basically a Barista in a Bottle

When it comes to legendary fall beverages, there's no arguing that the PSL still—IMHO—reigns supreme. As for a veeery close second? Chai lattes—aka, the warm, slightly spicy beverages that taste like autumn in a cup. Not only are these drinks delicious, they're one of the healthier teas, since chai is packed with antioxidants and belly-loving bacteria for better digestion.
FOOD & DRINKS
Well+Good

These 2-Ingredient Apple Coconut Cake Bars Offer Endless Gut-Boosting Benefits

While it’s never not the season for from-scratch baked goods, there are certain times of the year when firing up the oven and whipping up a batch of warm homemade treats feels particularly appropriate. One of occasions is, of course, the fall. Temperatures are dropping, scarves and sweaters are back in style, and the main objective for most days is feeling as cozy as possible. Baking is a key part of that, but it can be a challenge to squeeze it in on the reg when there are so many other fall-tivities to participate in.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

This Is The One Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Immediately (It’s Loaded With Saturated Fat!)

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the United States? Things like high cholesterol, obesity, and high blood pressure are all things that can put you at greater risk for having heart disease later in life. And on top of that, the traditional American lifestyle already leaves you susceptible. Between the high rates of obesity and the amount of sugars and preservatives in our food, it’s important to be proactive by leading a lifestyle that promotes heart health. That starts with your diet—knowing what you’re putting into your body and the effect it has on you is crucial.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Body And Soul#Risotto#Sustainability#Dairy#Cooking#Food Drink#Swiss#Csr
FIRST For Women

Sipping This Tasty Fruit Juice Can Help Lower Blood Sugar Within 30 Minutes

Snacking on a handful of raspberries or sprinkling them over some yogurt is a sweet yet slightly tart snack that never gets old. However, if you’re looking to enjoy the delicious flavor of raspberries when they’re not in-season (how are they so expensive?), raspberry juice is a must. Not only is it delicious, new research highlights that it can also help maintain healthy blood sugar levels!
HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Eat This Kind of Cheese, Says Mayo Clinic

There's no denying it: however young you may look or feel at heart, aging is not without its own set of challenges. And while some of them make their presence known—those pesky new aches and pains, for instance—others can be far more subtle, and unfortunately far more dangerous. If you're over the age of 65, this may mean adopting important changes in your wellness plan, including your diet. In particular, experts say that there's one kind of cheese that may put you at serious risk of food-borne illness as a senior, despite being perfectly safe for those under 65. Read on to find out which type of cheese to avoid, and the one way you can still safely enjoy it!
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Never Store Your Eggs in This Part of Your Fridge, Experts Say

Packed with plenty of protein, vitamins, and minerals, eggs are a healthy, filling, and inexpensive addition to any diet. But experts warn that storing them improperly can lead not only to spoilage, but may make you susceptible to serious illness. Eating eggs that have quietly gone bad can lead to food poisoning and other foodborne maladies, including Salmonella poisoning. That's why experts are sounding the alarm about a common mistake people make with their egg storage. Read on to find out which food storage habit could be upping your chances of spoilage, and where to safely store your eggs instead.
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

The 1 Thing to Brush on Turkey to Make It Ultra Crispy and Golden Brown

Everyone wants a perfectly golden-brown turkey with crisp skin, but what's the trick? I asked a Turkey Talk expert at Butterball, who said America has got to stop basting and glazing. I know this goes against everything generations before you may have said, but basting the bird just cools down the oven and makes the turkey take longer to reach the right temperature.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thecountrycook.net

Old-Fashioned Bologna Salad

This Old-Fashioned Bologna Salad is a classic favorite to put on a sandwich or on crackers! Made with simple and humble ingredients. When it comes to salads, dips or spreads you really can't go wrong with the classics. This Old-Fashioned Bologna Salad has been a recipe that my family has been making for decades. It is one of the most simple recipes that you can make and it's so good! We like to serve it on white bread or with various crackers or in biscuits. People will feel so nostalgic when you make this to serve at lunch, brunch or just because. If you are in the mood for a recipe that will take you back to your childhood, then you need to make my Old-Fashioned Bologna Salad recipe.
RECIPES
myrecipes.com

Grandma's Best Thanksgiving Recipes

There's nothing quite as delicious as Thanksgiving at your grandmother's house. Moist turkey, fluffy dressing, vibrant vegetables, and rich desserts, grandma had a knack for making it all. Recreate a bit of that nostalgia with these grandma-created recipes, ranging from mains to sides and more, to make your tastiest Thanksgiving yet.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Rachael Ray’s Thanksgiving Side Dishes Will Make This Year’s Feast Your Most Delicious Meal Yet

Thanksgiving dinner might be the most intimidating meal of them all. From planning the Goldilocks of appetizers (i.e., providing a wide assortment of delicious bite-size snacks, but not presenting too many options and run the risk of stuffing your entire family before the turkey makes it onto the table) to curating the perfect cast of side dishes, hosting Thanksgiving can be a stressful event. But when you’re equipped with your favorite Food Network chefs’ favorite Thanksgiving side dish recipes, you simply can’t go wrong.
RECIPES
Best Life

If You Notice This On an Avocado, Don't Eat It, Experts Say

There are few better feelings in the kitchen than when you slice an avocado open to find a ripe, green specimen. Conversely, when you cut one open only to discover that the fruit is already past its prime, the disappointment is all too real. But experts say there's an even more important reason not to pick the wrong avocados: when they ultimately go rancid, they can be downright dangerous for your health. Read on to learn how to spot a spoiled avocado to slash your risk of a problem.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food Network

Thanksgiving Casserole Recipes

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Yep, turkey and sides are classic, but may we present the Thanksgiving casserole? Casseroles that combine several Thanksgiving sides into one dish are a godsend. For starters, you can cook fewer side dishes but end up with enough food to feed a crowd. This cuts down on time, dishes and money. Most casseroles can be prepped or made in advance, then reheated day of, and they’re almost always made with readily available, budget-friendly ingredients. Casseroles are baked in the same dish that they're served in, which means they stay warm for a long time - you can reheat them in advance and cover them in foil, no last-minute scrambling necessary. Looking for some inspiration? Read on for our favorite recipes.
RECIPES
New York Post

I went dumpster diving at my local Whole Foods and found $1,000 worth of fresh baked goods, produce

A self-proclaimed “dumpster diver” has shown off her massive food haul after nabbing $1,000 worth of fancy food for free. The woman, who goes by the name Dumpster Diving Freegan on TikTok, rummaged through bins at her local Whole Foods store and found a range of bakery items, a case of baby food, and even loo roll which the store was throwing out.
FOOD & DRINKS
recipes.net

Smothered Cabbage Recipe

Easy and hearty, this smothered cabbage dish is made with ham hock, pork shank, and cabbage, for a delicious bite perfect for everyday lunch. Combine water, ham hock, and pork shank in a large pot. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for about 2 hours until meat is cooked through. Drain and set meat aside to cool to room temperature, about 20 minutes.
RECIPES
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
886K+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy