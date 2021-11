PACKERS (+3.5) over CARDINALS. America is starting to lean more into J.J. Watt's thinking that the Arizona Cardinals aren't reliant on smoke and mirrors and turnover luck in order to win and that the answer is simple: this team is simply flat-out better than its each and every opponent. Green Bay has shown itself to be in a similar position over the past month and a half. This will be billed as a national showcase for Kyler Murray to measure himself against Aaron Rodgers and generational greatness. Considering these two franchise's playoff history in the desert, we're all in for a treat and a nail-bitter. Packers 34, Cardinals 31.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO