Astronomy

Best Mars Photos Taken by NASA's Perseverance As Rover Ends Vacation

By Robert Lea
 7 days ago
The rover resumed operations on October 19, sending more images of the Martian surface which join a catalog of images that show Mars in unprecedented...

The Next Web

Scientists may have found the first extragalactic planet – can we talk to it?

Scientists at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics believe they’ve discovered the first extragalactic planet ever observed by humans. Up front: I’ve got “extragalactic planetary, planetary extragalactic” to the tune of the Beastie Boys’ “Intergalactic” stuck in my head. And, now, you probably do too. Now that we’ve gotten that out...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Juno Spacecraft Reveals What’s Happening Deep Beneath Jupiter’s Colorful Belts

Leicester study of data captured in orbit around Jupiter has revealed new insights into what’s happening deep beneath the gas giant’s distinctive and colorful bands. Data from the microwave radiometer carried by NASA’s Juno spacecraft shows that Jupiter’s banded pattern extends deep below the clouds, and that the appearance of Jupiter’s belts and zones inverts near the base of the water clouds. Microwave light allows planetary scientists to gaze deep beneath Jupiter’s colorful clouds, to understand the weather and climate in the warmer, darker, deeper layers.
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

Astronomers Might Have Found a Planet in Another Galaxy

Not that long ago,, astronomers weren’t sure that exoplanets even existed. Now we know that there are thousands of them and that most stars probably harbour exoplanets. There could be hundreds of billions of exoplanets in the Milky Way, by some estimates. So there’s no reason to think that stars in other galaxies don’t host planets.
ASTRONOMY
Seattle Times

As Earth warms, old mayhem and secrets emerge from the ice

For the past few centuries, the Yup’ik peoples of Alaska have told gruesome tales of a massacre that occurred during the Bow and Arrow War Days, a series of long and often brutal battles across the Bering Sea coast and the Yukon. According to one account, the carnage started when...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars Rover#Earth#Martian#Twitter#The Perseverance Rover
ScienceAlert

Mysterious Shards of Glass Are Strewn Across Miles of Desert, And We Finally Know Why

They first came to scientists' attention about a decade ago: A mysterious field of glass fragments, scattered across Chile's Atacama Desert, and aligned in a vast corridor stretching 75 kilometers long (almost 50 miles). These strange pieces of glass, too many to be counted, are clustered in a number of sites along the desert corridor, and they take a number of shapes, some occurring in large slabs up to 50 centimeters (20 inches) across. They have both rough and smooth features, and look as if they've been somehow folded and twisted into their current forms, scientists say. "Many have morphologies indicative of sliding,...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

This bizarre 'superbubble' spotted by the Hubble Space Telescope has scientists scratching their heads

Wispy clouds of gas and a strange "superbubble" dominate the view of a new Hubble Space Telescope image. The view stars a nebula, or gas cloud, known as N44, that is located in a nearby galaxy called the Large Magellanic Cloud. In the newly released image, you can see hydrogen gas glowing in the dark, along with dark dust lanes and stars of all ages, in a complex structure roughly 170,000 light-years from Earth.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

There's a Weird Shape in The Middle of Andromeda, And Astronomers Finally Know Why

There's a mysteriously shaped cluster of stars at the center of the Andromeda Galaxy, around 2.5 million light-years away and neighbor to the Milky Way. It's been causing astronomers to furrow their brows and stroke their chins for decades at this point. However, new research into how galaxies – and the supermassive black holes at their centers – can collide together may offer an explanation for this cluster. It seems that it might be caused by a gravitational 'kick', something similar to the recoil of a shotgun but on a cosmic scale. This latest study suggests the kick would be powerful enough...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Northern lights: Pictures show spectacular aurora borealis display visible as far south as Devon

British stargazers braved the autumn chill on Wednesday evening to take in the spectacular green flare of the northern lights over the night sky.A common sight over the Arctic, northern Canada, Scandinavia and Russia, the aurora borealis is rarely seen over the UK but was this time spotted as far south as Devon, with the Met Office attributing the phenomenon to a “coronal mass ejection” from the sun.These explosions of hot plasma on the surface of the star expel billion-tonne clouds of electrically-charged solar particles, which travel millions of miles through space at speeds of 2 million miles per hour...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Uranus at opposition tonight will see ‘strange’ planet shine at its brightest

The planet Uranus will reach opposition on Thursday night, making it appear brighter and larger in the night sky as it passes closest to Earth.The seventh planet from the Sun will remain 2.8 billion kilometres from Earth as it comes to the point of opposition, which is when it lines up with Earth on the same side of the Sun.It will be visible just above the horizon in the eastern sky for the entire night of 4-5 November, appearing as a faint star to the naked eye.Completely bathed in the Sun’s light, the planet will reveal its pale blue-green colour...
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

Could our Universe be Someone’s Chemistry Project?

It is a pivotal time for astrophysicists, cosmologists, and philosophers alike. In the coming years, next-generation space and ground-based telescopes will come online that will use cutting-edge technology and machine learning to probe the deepest depths of the cosmos. What they find there, with any luck, will allow scientists to address some of the most enduring questions about the origins of life and the Universe itself.
ASTRONOMY
TheConversationAU

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Last month the Australian Space Agency announced plans to send an Australian-made rover to the Moon by as early as 2026, under a deal with NASA. The rover will collect lunar soil containing oxygen, which could eventually be used to support human life in space. Although the deal with NASA made headlines, a separate mission conducted by private companies in Australia and Canada, in conjunction with the University of Technology Sydney, may see Australian technology hunting water on the Moon as soon as mid-2024. If all goes according to plan, it will be the first rover with Australian-made components to make...
INDUSTRY
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

