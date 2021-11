Not only do we have an ongoing problem of the one percent in America not paying their fair share in taxes, with President Joe Biden pushing the wealth tax to fund the Build Back Better package. But there is the issue of foreigners shielding assets in tax havens in the U.S. There are hundreds of trust companies, for example, that hold billions of dollars in combined assets, with one single South Dakota LLC that claims to have over $100 billion in assets, with international families from over 50 countries accounting for 15 percent of its clientele.

