Public Health

Did UK's Subsidy Scheme to Help Restaurant Sector Lead to More COVID-19 Cases?

By Priscilla Lynch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Government’s ‘eat-out-to-help-out’ (EOHO) scheme, which encouraged people to eat in restaurants following UK's first COVID-19 wave in 2020, helped accelerate the nation's second COVID-19 wave, suggests new research published in The Economic Journal. The EOHO scheme directly subsidised the cost of meals and non-alcoholic drinks by up to...

Reuters

UK reports more than 50,000 new COVID-19 cases

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Britain reported 52,009 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest daily amount since July 17, and 115 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to government data. The number of new cases has been rising rapidly, with infections in the last seven days...
Shore News Network

Manhattan Man Pleads Guilty To $6.9 Million Scheme To Defraud Loan Program Intended To Help Small Businesses During COVID-19 Pandemic

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced today that MARCUS FRAZIER pled guilty to carrying out a fraudulent scheme to obtain $6.9 million in government-guaranteed loans designed to provide relief to small businesses during the novel coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic. FRAZIER pled guilty before United States District Judge Alison Nathan, to whom his case is assigned.
Medical News Today

Did ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ increase COVID-19 cases in England?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak launched the United Kingdom’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme to boost restaurant and pub trade after lockdowns during spring 2020. The incentive ran throughout August 2020 and offered people money off their bills for eating out midweek. A recent analysis suggests the scheme may have driven...
Reuters

UK reports 135 more COVID-19 deaths on Saturday

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Britain reported 135 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19 on Saturday, down from 180 on Friday, taking the cumulative total since the start of the pandemic to 139,461. Government figures showed that 44,985 new coronavirus cases were reported on Saturday,...
Reuters

UK reports 39,962 COVID-19 cases, 72 deaths

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Britain on Sunday reported 39,962 new cases of COVID-19 and 72 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test. While figures published by the government during weekends tend to show a reduction in both cases and deaths compared with weekdays, it was the deadliest Sunday since early March.
Shropshire Star

More than six million Covid-19 booster doses delivered in UK

At least one in eight eligible people have now had the extra jab. At least 6.1 million booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been delivered in the UK, new figures show. An estimated 5,235,928 doses had been delivered in England as of October 24, along with 511,807 in Scotland and 51,053 in Northern Ireland.
eturbonews.com

Tokyo lifts restaurant restrictions as new COVID-19 cases plunge

In Tokyo, around 102,000 eateries certified as having necessary anti-COVID-19 measures will be no longer subject to a request to stop serving alcohol by 8:00 p.m. local time. The number of new confirmed coronavirus cases has dropped dramatically across Japan. The capital city of Tokyo confirmed only 19 new cases...
Reuters

Private sector needs to help nations decarbonise, says UK's Johnson

GLASGOW (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday private sector money was needed to help developing countries decarbonise their economies, repeating he believed that a United Nations COP26 summit in Glasgow could succeed. “We now have a duty to find those funds,” he said referring to a...
Shropshire Star

Where in the UK are Covid-19 case rates still rising?

Parts of Leicestershire, Kent and West Sussex are currently seeing a jump in rates. Covid-19 case rates are continuing to rise in nearly one in five local areas in the UK, with sharp increases recorded in the East Midlands, latest figures show. Rates in most areas are now falling, however,...
Shropshire Star

More than 50m first doses of Covid-19 vaccine delivered in UK

It is the equivalent of 87% of people aged 12 and over. More than 50 million first doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been delivered in the UK, figures show. A total of 41,928,327 doses had been given in England by November 1, along with 4,320,370 in Scotland, 2,446,430 in Wales and 1,329,893 in Northern Ireland.
Medscape News

US Buys More Doses of Lilly's COVID-19 Treatment for $1.29 Bln

(Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday that the U.S. government bought 614,000 additional doses of its COVID-19 antibody therapy for $1.29 billion. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in September revised its emergency use authorization for the company's cocktail, bamlanivimab and etesevimab, to include use in patients who have been exposed to the virus and are at high risk for progression to severe disease.
Medscape News

Who Can Receive the COVID-19 Vaccination Booster, International Travel: COVID-19 Global Weekly Highlights

These are the global coronavirus stories you need to know about this week. In the UK, new UKHSA guidelines recommend that those at the highest clinical risk can receive their COVID-19 vaccine booster before the usual 6-month gap. Also, some experts have asked why Vitamin C has not been included in the clinical guidelines for the treatment of COVID-19, despite substantial evidence supporting the benefits of this inexpensive supplement. In addition, evidence has shown patients with haematological malignancies have a significantly lower response to COVID-19 vaccines than those with solid cancers. Although fewer than last week, COVID-19 cases remain high and stand at around 34,000 per day at a rate of 416.9 per 100,000 population. Deaths and hospital admissions have continued to rise. So far, 79.5% of over-12s are fully vaccinated and there has been a slight increase (14.5%) in those who have received a third vaccine dose or booster.
Medscape News

India's First Homegrown COVID-19 Shot Wins WHO Emergency Use Listing

BENGALURU (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday said it had approved Indian drugmaker Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, paving the way for the homegrown shot to be accepted as a valid vaccine in many poor countries. The emergency use listing would allow Bharat Biotech to...
International Business Times

Woman Gets COVID-19 Despite Receiving 4 Vaccine Shots Of AstraZeneca And Pfizer

A Taiwanese woman in her 40s has tested positive for COVID-19 even after being fully vaccinated with two vaccine brands. A woman, whose name was not released by the Taiwanese government, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Nov. 2 despite being fully vaccinated. The woman had received two doses of AstraZeneca vaccine and two doses of Pfizer vaccine between April and September.
