The Montreal Canadiens rode the high of a Stanley Cup Final run into the postseason, but the momentum clearly didn’t carry over into the new campaign. The Habs quickly lost their first five games of the season and weren’t even scoring a goal per game at that time. They finally found the back of the net against the Detroit Red Wings and won 6-1 but then fell 5-1 to the Seattle Kraken in their next contest.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO