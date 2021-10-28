CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why I Quit Advising Kyrsten Sinema

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. Last week, five members of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s Veterans Advisory Council publicly...

Jay Park
7d ago

I would say it was because you know that she was standing up for the American people. And that went against your socialist ideas

Primetimer

Mitt Romney and Kyrsten Sinema weaponized Ted Lasso for political gains

The controversial U.S. senators' Halloween cosplay is the latest in a "rocky year for Ted Lasso fans," says Matt Schimkowitz. "We all hate this kind of petty pandering that politicians play into," says Schimkowitz. "The 'Pokémon Go To Polls-ification' of American politics is shamefully disrespectful to all the people currently being crushed by the systemic oppression of our government. Great, you watched a TV. How very human of you. Even worse, weaponizing a show that focuses its emotional core on empathy for the political gains of two people that are currently making everyone’s lives worse is a real slap in the face. To put it more elegantly, this sucks. Anyway, enjoy being haunted by these photos. It sucks, and we hate it and think you will too. Sure, this is a bit of a political post on an entertainment website, but I’m sure both sides of the aisle can agree, we adults do not want our politicians using pop culture to convince us that they’re actual people. Ted Lasso may never recover, and honestly, if this is what people get out of the show, maybe it shouldn’t."
Kyrsten Sinema
People

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Again Confronted on Video by Activists amid Key Role in Spending Bill Vote

For the second time in recent weeks, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was confronted by a protestor — this time while walking through the airport. According to reports, the centrist Democrat whose vote is key to ongoing negotiations over a major spending bill, could be heard saying "don't touch me" as a woman who identified herself as a constituent confronted the lawmaker about climate change.
kyma.com

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema opposes new Democrat corporate tax rate

Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Senate Democrats are proposing a new corporate minimum tax rate to fund President Biden's spending bill. This plan is different than a straight increase in the corporate tax rate, which Arizona Democrat Kyrsten Sinema was opposed to. Sinema has signaled an openness to a proposal like...
tucson.com

'SNL' takes more jabs at Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in latest episode

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was the punchline of several jokes during "Saturday Night Live" skits that aired Oct. 23. The Tucson native has been making headlines lately, along with Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, after the two Democrats held back from voting in favor of President Biden's multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure bill.
Kyrsten Sinema Whacked by Democratic Congressman, Compared to Trump

California Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna ripped into Senator Kyrsten Sinema on Sunday morning, asking why his fellow Democrat in Congress keeps blocking the party’s major infrastructure bill—and slithering away from answering questions. “Why doesn’t she explain herself? I’ve never seen a politician—other than frankly [former President] Trump—who just totally ducks...
