Intense fire engulfing at least 2 homes in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Flames have engulfed at least two homes in Pittsburgh’s Perry South neighborhood Thursday morning.

Channel 11′s Lori Houy is bringing you LIVE updates from the scene -- on Channel 11 Morning News, on TV and in our streaming apps.

The fire started about 4:30 a.m. on Kennedy Avenue, and flames were already shooting from the home’s roof by the time Channel 11 News got to the scene about 15 minutes later. A thick cloud of smoke is growing as the blaze rages.

Kennedy Avenue is blocked between Perrysville and Marshall avenues.

©2021 Cox Media Group