CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Intense fire engulfing at least 2 homes in Pittsburgh neighborhood

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Ncc2_0cf9AVGh00

PITTSBURGH — Flames have engulfed at least two homes in Pittsburgh’s Perry South neighborhood Thursday morning.

Channel 11′s Lori Houy is bringing you LIVE updates from the scene -- on Channel 11 Morning News, on TV and in our streaming apps.

The fire started about 4:30 a.m. on Kennedy Avenue, and flames were already shooting from the home’s roof by the time Channel 11 News got to the scene about 15 minutes later. A thick cloud of smoke is growing as the blaze rages.

Kennedy Avenue is blocked between Perrysville and Marshall avenues.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Small plane crashes in Georgia

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — No one was injured Thursday when a small plane crashed into a busy road in DeKalb County, WSB-TV reported, citing county fire officials. A fire department spokesperson told WSB that the pilot of the single-engine aircraft walked away uninjured after the plane went down around 10 a.m. in front of a retirement community on North Decatur Road off DeKalb Industrial Way.
GEORGIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Fans set fire to lawn during Slipknot concert in Phoenix

PHOENIX — There was a reason Tuesday night’s Slipknot concert in Phoenix was hot. The heavy metal band’s performance at Ak-Chin Pavilion was stopped for nearly 30 minutes after fans allegedly set fire to a stack of lawn chairs and formed a circle pit around the blaze, The Arizona Republic reported.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Accidents
City
Home, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Alabama man accused of purposely crashing boat into another vessel

PENSACOLA, Fla. — An Alabama man is accused of intentionally crashing his boat into another vessel off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, authorities said. Kenneth Arnold Gordon, 52, of Orange Beach, was arrested Monday and charged with reckless operation of a vessel, failure to report an accident, aggravated battery and criminal mischief, according to Escambia County online booking records.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Accident#Channel 11 Morning News#Channel 11 News#Cox Media Group
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
61K+
Followers
76K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy