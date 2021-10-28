Timothée Chalamet’s Latest Look Is Little Women’s Laurie Meets Hype Beast

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet taking a BFF test is absolutely the content we needed! The Dune costars seem to be everyone's BFF goals and this friendship test proves it. We learned some pretty interesting things from their test together, including their favorite swear words and go-to karaoke songs, but the cutest moment, of course, was when Timothée blurted out that Zendaya's celebrity crush is rumored boyfriend Tom Holland! While she tries to slyly laugh off his answer, she didn't deny it either (it's OK Zendaya, WE SEE YOU). Dating rumors have been swirling around Zendaya and Tom for months. While they still haven't publicly confirmed the status of their relationship, we sure hope that the rumors are true! Romance aside, Timothee and Zendaya clearly had way too much fun doing this quiz. Watch their silly antics (and Zendaya's hilarious reaction to the mention of Tom) above.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO