Energy Industry

Oil companies face 'big tobacco moment' in Congress over their climate policies

By Deirdre Walsh, Jeffrey Pierre
North Country Public Radio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were tense moments in a House Oversight Committee hearing Thursday, where executives from the world's biggest oil and gas companies took questions about their role in the climate crisis. It's the first time all were testifying together. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., who chairs the oversight committee, compared the...

www.northcountrypublicradio.org

