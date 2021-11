From Origames and Renegade Game Studios, The Hunger is one of those rare games that actually works as well with only two players as it does with more. In the game, you are a vampire out to hunt for the night. You can hunt down people, familiars, or cards to give you more vampire powers. You travel through the area, chomping down on as many people as you can. But you need to be careful, you only have 15 turns to hunt and return to the safety of your castle.

