PLAINSBORO — If you are going to score in the Mercer County Tournament, make it a memorable goal. The Hun School varsity boys’ soccer team was not particularly looking for good goals as much as the eighth-seeded Raiders were looking to make it known they were not happy with their seeding when they squared off with ninth-seeded Lawrence High Thursday at West Windsor-Plainsboro High North.

PLAINSBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 13 DAYS AGO