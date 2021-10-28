CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blinken says U.S. condemns Sudan's military takeover

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a phone call with Sudanese Foreign Minister Mariam Sadiq al-Mahdi on Thursday, condemned Sudan's military takeover and the arrest of the country's civilian leaders....

The Independent

US envoy urges Sudan general to restore civilian-led govt

A senior U.S. diplomat on Tuesday urged Sudan’s top general to restore the country's civilian-led government as mediation efforts pressed on to resolve the civilian-military dispute that was capped by last week’s coup in the African nation.U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffery Feltman said Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan should allow Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and his Cabinet to resume their work and release government officials and politicians detained in connection with the takeover.Hamdok has been under house arrest since the military takeover, led by Burhan, though he has been allowed to meet with visiting foreign mediators. The...
US News and World Report

U.S. Envoy Says Sudan's Military Exercised 'Restraint' at Protests

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States' special envoy for the Horn of Africa said on Tuesday that the Sudanese military had shown "restraint" in its response to demonstrations on Saturday, which he said was a sign of potential for a return to power sharing with civilians. Jeffrey Feltman briefed reporters on...
BBC

Sudan coup: Three killed in protests against military takeover

Sudan's security forces have fired live rounds and tear gas at pro-democracy protesters, killing at least three people, a doctors' committee says. Thousands marched in the capital Khartoum and other cities on Saturday, demanding the reinstatement of ousted Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok. The interior ministry denied that live rounds had...
Brookings Institution

Africa in the news: Africa at COP26, military takeover in Sudan, and debut of Nigeria’s eNaira

Africa reports more threats associated with climate change ahead of COP26. As world leaders convene in Glasgow for the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26) next week, Gabon will lead Africa’s negotiation efforts. Officials in Gabon stated that the country will seek payment for its role in the fight against climate change. Home to 12 percent of the Congo Basin, Gabon has managed to protect its share of the rainforest, making it one of the few carbon-negative countries in the world.
BBC

Sudan coup: World Bank suspends aid after military takeover

The World Bank has suspended its aid to Sudan, after the military there staged a coup against the civilian government. Political leaders were arrested on Monday, sparking nationwide protests and international condemnation. The African Union (AU) has also suspended Sudan from the bloc over the "unconstitutional" seizure of power. The...
Metro International

Doctors, oil workers to join disobedience movement against Sudan military takeover

KHARTOUM (Reuters) -State oil company workers and doctors in Sudan said on Wednesday they were joining protests against the military coup that has derailed the country’s planned transition to democracy. Thousands of people have taken to the streets since Monday’s takeover led by armed forces chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan,...
Washington Post

Sudan’s prime minister returns home after detention in military takeover

Sudan’s deposed prime minister and his wife have returned home after the military detained them and dissolved the government, upending the country’s transition to civilian rule. Western governments have called for the release of dozens more Sudanese officials and attempted to raise pressure on Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the...
WHIO Dayton

Military says Sudan's detained PM allowed to return home

CAIRO — (AP) — Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and his wife, who were detained after the military seized power in a coup, were allowed to return to their home in Khartoum, a military official said Tuesday. His release came after the international community condemned the coup and called on...
Omar Al Bashir
Axios

U.S. freezes aid to Sudan over military coup

The Biden administration froze a $700 million aid package to Sudan after a military coup on Monday threatened to end the country's transition toward democracy. Driving the news: At least three protesters have been killed and dozens wounded in the chaotic scenes that followed the announcements from Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of Sudan's ruling council, dissolving the government and declaring a state of emergency.
spectrumlocalnews.com

U.S. condemns Sudan coup, suspends $700 million in aid

The Biden administration on Monday suspended $700 million in financial assistance to Sudan following a coup in the African nation that U.S. officials roundly condemned. Sudan’s military seized power Monday, dissolving the transitional government hours after troops arrested the prime minister, and thousands flooded the streets to protest the coup that threatened the country’s shaky progress toward democracy.
AFP

Saudis, UAE join Western calls against Sudan coup

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which enjoy close ties with Sudan's military, joined the United States and Britain Wednesday in urging the leaders of last week's coup to restore the civilian government. The united front with the two Arab powers, which previously had only emphasized stability in Sudan, comes amid guarded hopes in Washington that the military can be persuaded to accept a face-saving climbdown. "We endorse the international community's serious concern with the situation in Sudan. We call for the full and immediate restoration of its civilian-led transitional government and institutions," said a joint statement released by the US State Department. "We encourage the release of all those detained in connection with recent events and the lifting of the state of emergency," the statement said.
