A 20-year-old Hong Kong independence activist was facing life in prison Wednesday after becoming the youngest person convicted under the city's national security law, but told the court he had "nothing to be ashamed of". Tony Chung had pleaded guilty to secession in the fourth case to come to trial under the sweeping new legislation, which authorities are using to snuff out dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. "I have nothing to be ashamed of," Chung said in court as he entered his plea. Judge Stanley Chan then immediately warned Chung that no talk of politics would be allowed in the courtroom.

CHINA ・ 1 DAY AGO