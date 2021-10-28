Man, woman face charges of sexual assault and neglect

PRINCETON — A Mercer County man and woman are facing charges including first-degree sexual assault and gross neglect of a child creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury after a female juvenile went to law enforcement and said she had been having a sexual relationship with the man.

On July 20, Cpl. A.S. Reed with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment received a complaint from a female juvenile who said that she had been having a sexual relationship with Daniel Fitzko, 34, of Rock. Reed said in his criminal complaint that he scheduled a forensic interview and contacted Child Protective Services to make a referral.

The forensic interview was conducted on July 21. During the interview, the victim said that Fitzko began touching her privates and “digitally penetrating” her when she was about 11 years old. She said that Fitzko was about 28 or 29 years old at that time.

“The victim advised that she and (Fitzko) had a sexual relationship which included oral sex and sexual intercourse for approximately the next four years,” Reed said in the criminal complaint. “The victim further provided (Reed) with texts and messages between herself and the accused which added confirmation to her disclosure. The victim advised the sexual relationship lasted for approximately four to five years.”

Fitzko has been charged with one count each of incest, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian to a child, and first-degree sexual assault, according to the warrant for arrest. Fitzko was arrested Oct. 11.

Another person, Tammy Hammonds, 49, of Rock was arrested and charged with the felony offense of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian and child neglect creating a risk of death or injury, according to a second criminal complaint Reed filed on Oct. 11.

During the July 21 forensic interview, the juvenile said that Hammond was aware that she and Fitzko “had a sexual relationship which included oral sex and sexual intercourse for approximately the next four years, Reed said in the criminal complaint.

“The victim further advised (Hammonds) facilitated the relationship by having the victim on birth control at a very young age,” Reed said in the report.

The victim also stated that Hammond would discuss relationship and sexual issues with her, Reed said.

“The accused also told the victim not to say anything about the relationship because Daniel Fitzko ‘would die in prison,’” Reed stated. “During the course of said investigation, the undersigned (Reed) spoke with witnesses who were able to confirm the accused’s knowledge of the relationship. Following the investigation by Child Protective Services, Daniel Fitzko was removed from the home. The undersigned then discovered that (Hammonds) was allowing Daniel Fitzko to secretly stay on her property against the CPS removal.”

Hammonds is currently free on a $10,000 cash-only bond, according to court records.

