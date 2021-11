Draymond Green totaled four points (2-5 FG), twelve rebounds, seven assists, five blocks, and three steals in the Warriors’ 104-101 loss to the Grizzlies on Thursday. Green “stuffed” the stat-sheet in the Warriors’ loss to the Grizzlies, showcasing once again the versatility of his game. It's nights like this that reassure your decision to play this multi-talented star and should be a constant reminder to appreciate all aspects of a player's game and not just the scoring. Green may not be a must-start fantasy play in every game, but he should certainly be considered for a spot on your roster any time the Warriors are on the slate.

