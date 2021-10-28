Rudy Giuliani's Chaotic Filter Discovery Gets The Seth Meyers Treatment

Donald Trump and his camp have taken credit for the victory of Republican party candidate Glenn Youngkin in the Virginia governor’s race.In a statement on Tuesday, the former president said he would like to thank his “base” for coming out and voting for the candidate.“The MAGA movement is bigger and stronger than before,” he said, hinting at a possible rerun for the 2024 presidential elections.In a separate statement gloating over the big night, Mr Trump said he didn’t even have to rally for first-time candidate Mr Youngkin because Democrat candidate Terry McAuliffe tied down his competitor to the former president.“It...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO