Rudy Giuliani's Chaotic Filter Discovery Gets The Seth Meyers Treatment

By Josephine Harvey
HuffingtonPost
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRudy Giuliani is using video filters now and Seth Meyers is not a fan. The former New York mayor posted a bizarre political attack on Twitter last week against Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe and used a...

www.huffpost.com

The Week

Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Kimmel survey the 'sad lineup' of newly outed Jan. 6 GOP lawmakers

The Late Show had a little fun Monday with Facebook's growing reputation as a global villain. "All of the news today is stuff we already know: Facebook is evil, global warming is real, Republican officials helped plan the coup, Pop Tarts contain no fruit," Stephen Colbert said on The Late Show. Monday was a "monumentally bad day for Facebook, the world's top social media network and uncle radicalizer," he explained, but "social media isn't the only thing that helped cause the Jan. 6 riots. So did GOP officials, because organizers of the insurrection now say they participated in 'dozens' of planning meetings with members of Congress and White House staff."
Mike Lindell: Fox News Used Dominion Lawsuit As Excuse To Fire Lou Dobbs

Mike Lindell apparently never met a conspiracy theory he wasn’t willing to accept without question. And the latest one being spouted by the MyPillow CEO is a doozy. Lindell is now suggesting that Fox specifically asked Dominion Voting Systems to sue them for $1.6 billion for one specific reason: to get rid of former Fox Business host Lou Dobbs.
Seth Meyers Blasts Fox News, GOP for Using Critical Race Theory to Win Elections: They’ve ‘Successfully Weaponized the Panic’

Seth Meyers accused Fox News and Republicans — like the newly elected Glenn Youngkin — for weaponizing critical race theory to win elections. The host noted how Youngkin was able to attract swing voters by distancing himself from former President Donald Trump visually, while also welcoming his endorsement. “Youngkin enthusiastically...
Seth Meyers Hits Glenn Youngkin With A 'Critical Race Theory' Supercut

Seth Meyers on Wednesday ripped Republican Glenn Youngkin, winner of Virginia’s hotly contested gubernatorial race, over his signature issue: critical race theory. Although critical race theory is not part of the curriculum in K-12 public schools, Youngkin took the topic and ran with it, embracing the culture war issue fueled by conservatives and right-wing media. He pledged to ban it from being taught in public schools.
Rudy Giuliani scares the internet with bizarre video using Abraham Lincoln filter

Former New York Mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani posted a video using an Abraham Lincoln filter in support of the Republican candidate for governor of Virginia, Glenn Youngkin, in his race against DemocratTerry McAuliffe. “Virginia, vote against the man who dishonoured our past by selling my bedroom hundreds and hundreds of times to scoundrels in a pay-for-play scheme!” Mr Giuliani said. “In my time, we had a name for men who sold bedrooms for one night. In your time, the name is Terry McAuliffe! End the Clinton sleaze once and for all!”Mr Giuliani was referring to the 1990s...
Rudy Giuliani's Ukrainian business associate arrives in court for closing arguments after declining to testify on charges he used a Russian financier's money to make illegal donations to U.S. political candidates

A Ukrainian business associate of Rudy Giuliani returned to court on Thursday for closing arguments a day after he declined to take the stand in his trial for allegedly donating to political campaigns using money from a Russian financier. Lev Parnas, 49, heard prosecutors outline their case that he hatched...
Trumps mock Biden over Virginia result and boast they’ll reclaim White House in 2024

Donald Trump and his camp have taken credit for the victory of Republican party candidate Glenn Youngkin in the Virginia governor’s race.In a statement on Tuesday, the former president said he would like to thank his “base” for coming out and voting for the candidate.“The MAGA movement is bigger and stronger than before,” he said, hinting at a possible rerun for the 2024 presidential elections.In a separate statement gloating over the big night, Mr Trump said he didn’t even have to rally for first-time candidate Mr Youngkin because Democrat candidate Terry McAuliffe tied down his competitor to the former president.“It...
Seth Meyers Drags Romney and Sinema for ‘Ruining’ ‘Ted Lasso’

Seth Meyers spent 12-and-a-half minutes of his last Late Night of the week on Thursday breaking down just how much of a “shit-covered, ass-over-tea kettle clusterfuck” the Democrats’ attempt to pass President Joe Biden’s social safety net expansion has become. But he started by drawing attention to the weirdest thing that happened in Washington today.
Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas guilty on all counts

An associate of Rudy Giuliani and his co-defendant were found guilty by a jury in Manhattan federal court Friday on all counts related to a scheme to solicit illegal campaign contributions from a foreign national in 2018. The jury found Lev Parnas guilty of all six counts against him, while...
