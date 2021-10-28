Rudy Giuliani's Chaotic Filter Discovery Gets The Seth Meyers Treatment

The Late Show had a little fun Monday with Facebook's growing reputation as a global villain. "All of the news today is stuff we already know: Facebook is evil, global warming is real, Republican officials helped plan the coup, Pop Tarts contain no fruit," Stephen Colbert said on The Late Show. Monday was a "monumentally bad day for Facebook, the world's top social media network and uncle radicalizer," he explained, but "social media isn't the only thing that helped cause the Jan. 6 riots. So did GOP officials, because organizers of the insurrection now say they participated in 'dozens' of planning meetings with members of Congress and White House staff."
