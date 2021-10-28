Afghan Filmmaker Roya Sadat’s ‘The Forgotten History’ Among 20 Projects at India’s Film Bazaar Co-Production Market

“The Forgotten History,” by celebrated Afghanistan filmmaker Roya Sadat (“A Letter to the President”), is one of 20 projects from 11 countries chosen for India’s Film Bazaar virtual co-production market.

Being produced by Sadat’s women-centric collective Roya Film House and Spain’s Alba Sotorra Cinema Productions, the project previously participated at the Hong Kong – Asia Film Financing Forum and the Hong Kong International Film & TV Market.

The market line-up of stories will be told in the Assamese, Bengali, Dari, English, German, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Portuguese, Sinhala, Tamil, and Telugu. The selected projects will be pitched virtually to international and Indian producers, distributors, festival programmers, financiers and sales agents.

Projects include “Ashwamedh” (The Sacrifice) (India-U.K.) by Ridham Janve, whose debut feature film, “The Gold-Laden Sheep and The Sacred Mountain,” won the Young Cinema Award at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards and the Silver Gateway Award at the Jio MAMI International Film Festival. “Ashwamedh,” which has already secured finance from MPA APSA Film Fund in 2020, will be produced by Kate Baxter of Five Fifty Five (“Multiplex”).

“Bena” (Seed) (India) by Nitin Dixit (“Avtarachi Goshta”) is produced by Addinath M. Kothare of Storyteller’s Nook, while “Blue” (India-U.K.) is produced and directed by feature debutant Nilakshi Sengupta of Nilakshi Sengupta Communications and NSG Films.

“Bride Without Dowry” (India-Germany-Sri Lanka) by Jayakrishnan Subramanian and Franziska Schoenenberger (Berlinale title “Amma And Appa,” DOK.fest Munich selection “The Shadows of the Desert”) is produced by Maximilian Plettau of Nominal Film (“Aurora”).

“Chevittorama” (The Soul Whisperer) (Australia-India) by Leo Thaddeus (“Lonappante Mammodisa”) is produced by Stephen Zacharias of Stop Whinging, Harsh Agarwal and Aditya Grover’s Uncombed Buddha Films and Vijay Jayapal’s Tournage Productions (Busan title “Nirvana Inn”).

“Deoka” (Walking In The Air) (India) by Dr. Bobby Sarma Baruah (“Sonar Baran Pakhi”) is produced by Sulakhyana Baruah of Imaging Media (“Mishing”), while “Ek Mutthi Badal” (My Share of Sky) (Nepal) by Sahara Sharma (“Chasing Rainbows”) is produced by Abhimanyu Dixit and Reecha Sharma of Gauthali Entertainment.

“Hashnouhana” (The Strange Case of a Divorce) (India) by Debarati Gupta (“Kalkijug”) is produced by Soumya Mukhopadhyay of Cherrypix Movies (London title “Two Friends”), while “Jolchhobi” (Water Fresco) (Bangladesh-India) by Tanha Zafreen (“Tasmina, the Horse Racer”) is produced by Mokhlesur Talukdar of Black Mirror Films (“Manusher Bagan”) and Ashutosh Mahapatra of Meta4 Films.

“Mathaka Wasthra” (Memoria) (Sri Lanka) by feature debutant Dulanka Devendra is produced by Rasitha Jinasena of Sky Entertainers (“Withered Leaf”), while “Mirpur Express” the feature directing debut of “3 Idiots” associate producer Aman Mahajan is produced by Shankar Menon of Barking Beagle Films.

“My Mother’s Nose” (India-Singapore) by feature debutant Aditya Thayi is produced by Samir Sarkar of Magic Hour Films (Rotterdam title “Nasir”), while “Pankaali” (The Partner) (India) by Nithin Lukose (Toronto title “Paka: The River of Blood”) is produced by Raj Rachakonda of Studio 99 (“Mallesham”).

“Raavsaaheb” (India) by Nikhil Mahajan (Vancouver title “Godavari”) is produced by Akshay Bardapurkar of Planet Marathi and Jitendra Joshi and Nehha Pendse Bayas of Filmosphere, while “Safa” (Bangladesh) by feature debutant Maksud Hossain is produced by Barkat Hossain Polash of Verite Films.

“Scotch” (India) by Siddharth Tripathy (Vancouver title “A Dog and His Man”) is produced by Asit Kumarr Modi of Neela Film Productions, while “The Arrangements of Love” (India) by Edinburgh-winner Philip John (“Downton Abbey”) is produced by Sunitha Tati of Guru Films Pvt. Ltd. (“Oh! Baby”).

“The Secret in the Wind” (Hungary/India) by award winning short film maker Chandradeep Das is produced by Valentine Nonyela of Unified Entertainment Production, Anil Patil of Cliff Edge Films, Nikita Ivanenko and András Muhi of FocusFox.

“To Kill The One You Love” (India) by feature debutant Ashok Vish is from Shaji Mathew’s Niv Art Movies (Rotterdam winner “Sexy Durga”) and Vinayak Nagesh.

The Film Bazaar, operated by India’s National Film Development Corporation , takes place Nov. 20-25.