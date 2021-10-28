Hyundai Mobis embraces ‘Green Acceleration’ strategy for achieving carbon-neutral goal

When Hyundai Mobis took its e-corner module to the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show, Digital Trends wrote that Hyundai touted the new tech as "the first integrated, modular platform designed specifically for electric and eco-friendly vehicles," and that the component "should be developed in its entirety by 2021." Here we are in 2021, and Hyundai Mobis is showing off its near-production prototype of the e-corner module. First, here's what it is: The combination of a wheel with its suspension, braking, and steering necessities in a single, free-standing assembly. A vehicle fitted with four e-corner modules could look and run just like a traditional EV in everyday use, but the driving functions are all by-wire, a central ECU ensuring the modules work together.
