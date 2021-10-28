CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Hyundai Mobis embraces ‘Green Acceleration’ strategy for achieving carbon-neutral goal

industryglobalnews24.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHyundai Mobis, the affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group which makes auto parts has...

www.industryglobalnews24.com

Interesting Engineering

Should China Rethink Its Strategy to Become Carbon Neutral?

As environmental concerns grow, countries are increasingly being pushed to switch to low-carbon, if not net-zero emissions, systems. However, many fear that these goals are not cost-efficient or easily feasible. Such is the case with China's economy. In order to become carbon neutral, the nation will require massive expansions of...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Green Technology for Sustainable Development, Hisense Contributes to Achieving Carbon Neutrality

QINGDAO, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 29, 2021-- The COP26 Summit is set to begin on Oct 31st, around 200 countries will gather and discuss the actions to protect and restore ecosystems. Driven by green technology, Hisense continues to integrate environmental protection initiatives in all aspects of manufacturing, supply chain, and developing energy-saving products.
ENVIRONMENT
#Hyundai Motor Group#Acceleration#Green Acceleration#Hydrogen
CBS News

Japan betting on hydrogen to achieve carbon-neutral plans

Japan is placing multiple bets on hydrogen as a fuel source. The country's ultimate goal is to become the world's first hydrogen society, running its factories, heating its homes and fueling its transportation with clean energy. CBS News' Lucy Craft reports it's a prospect as tantalizing as it is daunting.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
martechseries.com

Moviebook Empowers Industries to Achieve China’s “Dual Carbon” Goals by Leveraging AI

Heeding the call of the Chinese government to help forge a green and low-carbon economy, Moviebook, a leading AI-powered infrastructure and service provider of intelligent video production, has built a visual technology service platform underpinned by AI and digital twin technologies to contribute to “Dual Carbon” goals by accelerating the realization of green lifestyles and production.
TECHNOLOGY
Autoblog

Hyundai Mobis' e-corner module can turn car wheels 90 degrees

When Hyundai Mobis took its e-corner module to the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show, Digital Trends wrote that Hyundai touted the new tech as "the first integrated, modular platform designed specifically for electric and eco-friendly vehicles," and that the component "should be developed in its entirety by 2021." Here we are in 2021, and Hyundai Mobis is showing off its near-production prototype of the e-corner module. First, here's what it is: The combination of a wheel with its suspension, braking, and steering necessities in a single, free-standing assembly. A vehicle fitted with four e-corner modules could look and run just like a traditional EV in everyday use, but the driving functions are all by-wire, a central ECU ensuring the modules work together.
CARS
mobileworldlive.com

ZTE Zero Carbon Energy Network Helps Operators Achieve Carbon Neutrality

PARTNER FEATURE: Carbon neutrality has become the most urgent and critical mission in the world. Currently, it has been proposed as a target in over 120 countries and regions. The ICT industry is the main force in global economic development. With the large-scale commercial use of 5G, carbon emissions have become a serious challenge to the development of the industry; Building zero carbon networks and achieving carbon neutrality are the strategic objectives of major operators and Internet giants. The ICT industry should not only achieve its own carbon neutrality, but should also empower thousands of industries and promote the carbon neutrality process of them.According to the ITU statistics, in 2020, the ICT industry technology empowers various industries to reduce about 7.8 G tons of equivalent carbon dioxide emissions, accounting for 15% of the total annual emissions. It could be said that the ICT industry contributes greatly to the social carbon emission reduction.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bitcoinist.com

TreeDefi Releases the First Carbon Neutral Decentralized Exchange

The eco-friendly project is back with more innovation for the DeFi landscape. TreeDefi is an environmentally focused Yield Farming project on the BSC, whose main goal is to plant trees around the world and offer efficient offset services for companies and individuals through the blockchain. Their newest update reflects that by allowing users to offset their transactions along with many other incentives, a feature that was never seen before in the Defi space.
ENVIRONMENT
techxplore.com

Rethinking grid integration of a massive renewable power expansion to achieve carbon neutrality

There are many uncertainties about pathways to mid-century carbon neutrality in China and other major emitting nations, but one fundamental aspect is certain: they will require massive expansions of wind and solar power to displace coal- and gas-fired power. The problem is not the cost and feasibility of sufficient renewable generation, but rather the challenges it introduces into the grid because of its variability: the wind doesn't always blow and the sun doesn't always shine.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Start with Goal, Not Strategy, to Accelerate Out of Inflection Points, Expert Says

During Sourcing Journal’s Sourcing Summit, The Ambition Company’s founder explained how leaders can more effectively react to pivot points. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ECONOMY
boatinternational.com

H2R-Evolution: The carbon-neutral mono-cat that runs on green hydrogen

French start-up InLight Evolution, founded by Erick Leclerc and Anna Matesic, has presented a 48 metre superyacht concept powered by green hydrogen named H2R-Evolution. Described as a "mono-cat", the emission-free vessel was designed in collaboration with naval architect Nicolas Fouroux and designer Clifford Denn, and revealed during the GLAM Yachting day at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September 2021.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
AFP

Reinventing steelmaking for a green revolution

In a gleaming new building in the northern Swedish town of Lulea, steelmaker SSAB is using a new manufacturing method that could revolutionise the highly-polluting industry by eliminating nearly all its CO2 emissions. But making the method work at scale poses major challenges and the technique may not be the 'silver bullet' everyone is hoping for. Critics argue it may just push emissions elsewhere. Finding ways to decarbonise steel, an indispensable component of modern industry, is one of the keys to drastically reducing carbon emissions to meet climate goals. Among heavy industries, iron and steel production is the number one contributor to CO2 emissions, according to the International Energy Agency.
INDUSTRY
torquenews.com

Tesla Model 3 Top Seller in New Zealand as Country Aims to Achieve Carbon Neutrality by 2050

Very good numbers come from New Zealand, as Tesla Model 3 outsold Toyota mainstays such as Toyota´s Corolla, Hilux and RAV4 models in September. Electricity helped give New Zealand new-vehicle sales a boost, with a big bounceback from Covid-19 restrictions: it was the second biggest month on record for registrations, with electrified models making up a very nice 21 per cent of the 16,518 total.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Fastest-Selling Car in America

People can’t buy cars in America. The shortage of new vehicles is extraordinary, and demand is pent up because shopping has been difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic. When new cars arrive at dealers’ lots, they get snatched. The fastest-selling car in America is the Subaru Crosstrek. These, on the other hand, are the cars Americans […]
BUYING CARS
TrendHunter.com

Carbon-Neutral Candy Bars

Mars Wrigley UK has announced that the Mars bars it sells in the UK and Ireland will be carbon-neutral in the near future to make it a more sustainable snack for consumers to choose. The brand announced that the candy bar will be carbon neutral certified by January 1, 2023...
ENVIRONMENT

