Football

Football Weekend: No surprises or major upsets in first round of playoffs

By John Barry jbarry@gazettextra.com
The Janesville Gazette
The Janesville Gazette 7 days ago
 7 days ago
Buy Now Badger’s Manny Amann tries to push away Milton’s Xander Wuetrich during a first-round WIAA Division 2 playoff game. The Badgers won, 21-20. Anthony Wahl

If the WIAA football playoffs were a game of cards, you could say the opening round went according to Hoyle.

Of the 112 first-round game—I refuse to use the word “Levels” when describing the playoffs—only 21 lower-seeded teams won, with seventh-seeded teams pulling an upset. Milwaukee Marquette, New Berlin Eisenhower and Lancaster were the only sub-.500 playoff teams that won first-round games.

So with 224 teams qualifying, is the postseason too watered down? Has it turned into simply a participation party?

Brodhead/Juda coach Jim Matthys doesn’t think so, and he has been on both sides of the debate. His Cardinals qualified two years ago with a 4-5 record but are 10-0 this season with a No. 2 seeding in their quadrant of the Division 5 bracket.

“I think making the playoffs can be a building block for some programs,” Matthys said. “Let’s face it. Not everybody goes into the season thinking they can win a state championship. Sometimes just making the playoffs is what teams strive for.

“Take a look at a program like (Orfordville) Parkview. They’ve struggled to win games, so instead of coming into a season thinking about winning a conference title, they instead focus on winning enough games to get into the playoffs. That’s the type of building block I’m talking about.

“And if you don’t let in teams with records below .500 in, we don’t get in two years ago and don’t get that extra practice time that is so valuable for the underclassmen.

“The current system is fine just the way it is. It gives a lot more teams a purpose and something to play for.”

Here’s a look at the two area second-round playoff games on tap for 7 p.m. Friday.

Richland Center (7-3) at Brodhead/Juda (10-0)

In Division 5, the third-seeded Hornets visit the Cardinals The Hornets held off Southwest Wisconsin Conference foe Prairie du Chien in their first-round game and the Cardinals breezed past Watertown Luther Prep. The winner plays either top-seeded Marshall or fourth-seeded Belleville in a state quarterfinal next week.

These SWC rivals met in Week 4, with Brodhead/Juda winning 47-10.

“If there’s an advantage in playing each other again, I think it goes to Richland Center,” Brodhead/Juda coach Jim Matthys said. “I think back to when we lost to Evansville or Big Foot during the regular season—sometimes badly—but then beat them in the playoffs.”

Bryce Hillers is the leader of a Hornets offense that is averaging 24.2 points a game. The senior tailback has rushed for 1,208 yards and 13 TDs. He had 95 yards rushing in the loss to Brodhead/Juda earlier in the season.

Brodhead/Juda ran its winning streak to 17 last Friday and continues to be on cruise control. The Cardinals are averaging 42.1 points a game and allowing only 7.5.

“They don’t get a lot of ink, but much of our success starts with our offensive and defensive lines,” Matthys said. “They’ve been dominant all season.

“And our mantra all season has been, you can’t win on Friday if you don’t win on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Last week, we had four phenomenal practices, and this week, it has been much of the same.”

That should be more than enough to take the sting right out of the Hornets.

Best guess: Brodhead/Juda 41, Richland Center 7.

Wales Kettle Moraine (7-3) at Lake Geneva Badger (8-2)

The Lasers, seeded sixth in their Division 2 quadrant, upset Racine Horlick in a first-round game last week. The Badgers turned back a late two-point conversion attempt to beat Milton by one point. The winner meets top-seeded Union Grove or fourth-seeded Waterford in a state quarterfinal next week.

Kettle Moraine was fourth in the arguably the state’s best conference, the Classic Eight, and is averaging 31.6 points a game.

Chase Spellman makes the Lasers go. The junior quarterback has thrown for 1,480 yards and 22 touchdowns. He’s completing nearly 65 percent of his passes and has seven interceptions in 148 attempts, with four coming in a loss to two-time defending Division 1 state champ Muskego.

Badger counters with one of the top running backs in the state in Cole Berghorn. The senior is second in the state in rushing with 2,139 yards, fifth in touchdowns with 27 and third in rushing yards per game with 213.9.

This one is a tough call. Berghorn has been nearly unstoppable, but Kettle Moraine’s strength of schedule is tough to overlook.

Best guess: Kettle Moraine 27, Badger 21.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Janesville Gazette

Janesville, WI
