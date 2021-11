There were lots of frustrated voters in the Garden State Tuesday, many of them calling us to talk about just how bad it was in some places. From slow electronic tablets and poor Wi-Fi to sensitive machine screens that changed their vote once they pressed a button. Several callers also said that when they gave their name, they were told they already voted either by mail or in person when they had not done so.

MERCER COUNTY, NJ ・ 22 HOURS AGO