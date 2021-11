Wednesday night will be quiet, but cold. Keep in mind anything that melts during the day can re-freeze tonight, but there wasn’t much out there to melt to begin with, so most of us should be in good shape this evening and tomorrow morning. Temperatures are cold tonight as we drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. Frost is likely everywhere, but no alerts are in place because the growing season has been declared over. This means we will no longer see frost or freeze alerts issued until the Spring.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 23 HOURS AGO