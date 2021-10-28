Parents Of Woodland Hills High School Worried About Lack Of Safety Following Another Threat

For the second straight week, Woodland Hills High School will be learning remote Thursday and Friday after another threat was made by a student on social media.

Wednesday night parents and district administrators had a meeting about the recent incidents that have been going on at the High School.

Most parents brought up how their kids don't feel safe with the threats and violence that has occurred the past two weeks at the High School.

They also brought up how they want better communication from the High School when an incident is happening.

Wednesday a student threatened to bring a gun to school and parents were alerted by a robocall from the district.

“My concern is what parents get from these robocalls. I think they’re toned down. I think the situation could be worse than what parents know,” one parent said.

More than 400 parents attended the near-four-hour meeting.

The district noted that as it works to make policies better, it will continue to make necessary steps to keep the students and faculty safe.