CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens film study: A big gamble costs the defense vs. Joe Burrow and the Bengals

By Jonas Shaffer, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 7 days ago

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow entered Week 7 as one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks against man coverage. The Ravens’ losing bet Sunday seemed to be that, against their defense, he wouldn’t be.

It was a curious strategy. Over the season’s first six weeks, Burrow led all qualifying quarterbacks in passer rating against man-to-man looks, according to Sports Info Solutions, defined here as Cover 0 (no deep safeties), Cover 1 (one deep safety) and Cover 2 man (two deep safeties). Opponents adjusted accordingly; Burrow had seen man coverage on more than 10 drop-backs in just one game before Sunday.

That wasn’t enough to force a change in the Ravens’ defensive philosophy. On almost two-thirds of Burrow’s 38 drop-backs inside M&T Bank Stadium, he faced man coverage. He seemed unbothered by it, completing 14 of 24 passes for 304 yards, three touchdowns and one interception and not taking a single sack.

Just a week earlier, Martindale had flummoxed the Los Angeles Chargers ’ offense with looks that star quarterback Justin Herbert wasn’t expecting. The Ravens’ game plan Sunday was a surprise, too. Only this one didn’t work. Burrow finished with a career-high 416 passing yards in a 41-17 road romp .

“Anytime you lose, it hurts,” Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Queen said Tuesday. “And then when you lose like that, it hurts for sure — and to a division opponent. We’ve just got to move on. We already moved on. We’re already working towards the next opponent. So we’ve just got to pick up the pieces, communicate, execute, uphold that standard like I said that’s required over here, and we’ll be fine.”

The Ravens’ defensive strategy wasn’t necessarily doomed from the start. In Week 3, the Pittsburgh Steelers called for man coverage on 10 of Burrow’s 19 drop-backs; he finished 7-for-9 for 97 yards and two touchdowns, but also threw an interception. The Green Bay Packers, even without star cornerback Jaire Alexander, limited Burrow two weeks later to 95 yards on 9-for-15 passing against man looks, and also forced an interception.

With cornerback Marlon Humphrey seemingly capable of containing star rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase , and the Ravens’ defensive front expected to turn the heat up on Burrow, Martindale’s aggressive posture wasn’t unexpected. But it did leave the team vulnerable in the back end. And it couldn’t stop Burrow and the Bengals from figuring out the defense over the course of the afternoon.

From the opening kickoff, the Ravens seemed intent on getting after Burrow. In the first quarter, he was pressured on all nine of his drop-backs and completed just three of his nine attempts for 40 yards. Burrow’s biggest early completion was, in hindsight, a warning shot for what was to come. After avoiding a would-be sack by rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, he found Samaje Perine open for a 23-yard catch-and-run on third-and-long. It required just one breakdown, with the running back slipping out of the pocket, apparently unmarked.

But as the Ravens’ pass rush slowed, their pass defense softened and their tackling worsened . On tight end C.J. Uzomah’s 55-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter, the Bengals’ play design led safety DeShon Elliott to vacate his deep zone and cover a crossing route. That left Humphrey all alone downfield with Uzomah, who separated easily, then shook off a tackle attempt at around the 20-yard line.

In the third quarter, Cincinnati started to have its way with the Ravens’ defense, not only physically but also mentally. Before Uzomah’s 32-yard score, Burrow made an instantly recognizable presnap check at the line of scrimmage, recreating Green Bay Packers quarterback and State Farm pitchman Aaron Rodgers’ “Discount Double-Check” move. In Cincinnati’s season opener against the Minnesota Vikings, that motion had called for a quick-hitting tight end screen in the flat.

When Burrow went back to the belt Sunday, the Ravens were prepared. Maybe too prepared. Wide receiver Tyler Boyd, they figured, was the likely target. Outside linebacker Justin Houston, aligned to Boyd and Uzomah’s side of the field, even flashed a thumbs-up to Elliott. When Burrow dropped back, four defenders converged on Boyd, leaving Uzomah to leak out downfield. He caught a pass from Burrow at the 15, slipped past Elliott and cruised into the end zone.

Even when the Ravens tried to keep everything in front of them, they gave up the game’s biggest play. About five minutes after Uzomah’s score, they rushed just four defenders on Chase’s back-breaking 82-yard touchdown, deploying outside linebacker Justin Houston in a shallow zone and safety Chuck Clark in a deep zone. On third-and-2, Chase separated from Humphrey on a slant route, ran through Elliott’s tackle attempt, spun away from Clark’s and outraced everyone to the goal line.

The rookie finished with eight catches for a career-high 201 yards, the overwhelming majority of which came against Humphrey.

“Ja’Marr did a great job against him,” said Burrow, who called Humphrey the NFL’s best cornerback. “There are multiple times where he got that guy one-on-one and won his one-on-one matchup.”

The Bengals’ offensive fireworks Sunday make two Ravens games especially interesting: their Week 16 rematch with Cincinnati, and their return to action in Week 9.

When the Ravens smothered Burrow in Baltimore last year, they blitzed 20 times, sacked him seven times and racked up 21 pressures on 39 drop-backs. On Sunday, they blitzed 14 times and forced Burrow into his lowest completion percentage against man coverage (58.3%) of the season. The Ravens just couldn’t get home — Cincinnati allowed a season-high 14 pressures but just one sack — nor could they stop Chase.

But it’s the Ravens’ next game that could be a litmus test for Martindale’s willingness to play more conservatively. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is 47-for-76 for 650 yards and three touchdowns against man coverage this season (102.4 passer rating), and has taken just two sacks on 81 drop-backs. His favorite target is wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who’s third in the NFL in receiving yards versus man-to-man looks (288).

Play-action pains

The Ravens leaned on their play-action passing game Sunday as hard as they have all season. They got mixed results.

According to SIS, Jackson dropped back to pass 19 times after a run fake, a season high, and went 9-for-16 for 188 yards, another season high. Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown’s 39-yard score in the third quarter came after Jackson faked a handoff to running back Ty’Son Williams.

But after taking just one sack over the Ravens’ first 79 play-action drop-backs this season, Jackson was taken down three times Sunday. Coach John Harbaugh said the offense’s struggling ground game limited its play-action effectiveness, and Jackson appeared hesitant to throw check-downs to running backs and tight ends when no one came open downfield.

“I think their deep coverage is pushing out pretty deep, and the linebackers are playing play-action, because they’ve seen it a lot, so they’re recognizing it pretty well and playing it,” Harbaugh said Monday. “If you don’t run the ball really well, your play-action pass doesn’t get as much respect. So it all goes together. You have to run the ball to throw the play-action; you have to hit passes and spread them out to run the ball. Executing across the board makes everything better, and we have to get better.”

‘11′ problems

The NFL’s most popular personnel package is still “11″: one running back, one tight end and three wide receivers. Nearly 60% of the league’s offensive plays this season have been run with the grouping.

Until they can stop it, that’s bad news for the Ravens. According to Sharp Football Stats , the Ravens are allowing 8.3 yards per pass attempt against 11 personnel this season, among the NFL’s worst rates. The Ravens hadn’t given up more than 6.6 yards per attempt over the previous three seasons.

The Bengals took some time to get into a groove with 11 personnel Sunday. Once they did, though, Burrow was nearly unstoppable. In the first quarter, he was 5-for-13 for 54 yards. In the second quarter, he was 7-for-10 for 72 yards with the package. In the decisive third quarter, he was 10-for-12 for 235 yards and two touchdowns.

Part of Cincinnati’s solution was shoring up his protection against the Ravens’ exotic pressures and presnap looks. Burrow was pressured nine times in the first quarter in 11 personnel, twice in the second quarter and not once in the third.

The Bengals’ most notable tendency change was their limited use of “empty” sets, which likely would’ve invited trouble in Baltimore. Burrow dropped back with no running back beside him just twice Sunday. From Week 2 to Week 5, he’d averaged 11 drop-backs per game in empty, three-receiver formations.

Week 9

VIKINGS@RAVENS

Nov. 7, 1 p.m.

TV: Chs. 45, 5

Radio: 97.9 FM, 1090 AM

Comments / 0

Related
thegreyhound.org

Ravens face first major loss of the season

This past Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens faced off against the Cincinnati Bengals during a fight for first place in the AFC North. Coming into the game, the Bengals were 4-2 and the Ravens were 5-1. The afternoon’s game between the two determined which team would have the tiebreaker for first in the division.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bengals QB Joe Burrow’s 3-TD game vs. Ravens draws bold claim from Calais Campbell

Second-year quarterback Joe Burrow led the way for the Cincinnati Bengals in their pivotal 41-17 road win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7. Burrow did not have much of a problem in moving the ball downfield against the Ravens’ secondary unit over the course of the game. He led the Bengals to seven scoring drives and recorded three passing touchdowns. More so, he posted the fifth game of his season with at least a passer rating of 100, which is already more than he had last year (3) in 10 games played.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#American Football#Sports Info Solutions#M T Bank Stadium#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Green Bay Packers
Yardbarker

NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow’s Big Day Against Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals entered Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens with many doubters. Some wondered if they could beat any of the marquee teams in the NFL, even after starting 4-2. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow proved they could and had a career day against the Ravens on Sunday. Everyone knew...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

22 stats that have defined the Ravens’ season, from Lamar Jackson’s deep throws to Odafe Oweh’s fast start

After a topsy-turvy Sunday, one in which backup quarterback Mike White was good enough to lead the New York Jets to victory over the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns were disappointing enough to lose to a Pittsburgh Steelers team without a healthy kicker, the 5-2 Ravens are back in first in the AFC North. As they return from their bye week and prepare for a Week 9 test against the ...
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Ravens second half

The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens are in a tight battle, so come join the fun in our second-half open thread.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Derrick

Burrow, Bengals rout Ravens 41-17 for AFC North lead

BALTIMORE (AP) — Joe Burrow threw for a career-high 416 yards and three touchdowns, including a pivotal 82-yarder to rookie Ja’Marr Chase in the third quarter, and the Cincinnati Bengals won their AFC North showdown against the Baltimore Ravens in style, pulling away in the second half for a 41-17 victory Sunday.
NFL
chatsports.com

MMQB: Joe Burrow Says This Is Who the Bengals Are Now

No more than an hour after Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine had broken off long touchdown runs to deliver twin knockout blows and send 70,000 fans at M&T Bank Stadium to the exits, the face of this operation, 24-year-old Joe Burrow, lacked even a hint of an uptick in his voice as he explained what he and his Bengals teammates had just done.
NFL
chatsports.com

Ravens vs. Bengals: Bold predictions

The Baltimore Ravens host the Cincinnati Bengals in a Week 7 AFC North showdown. Check out some bold predictions for the matchup from our staff below. Mark Andrews makes the most of National Tight End Day by going over 100 receiving yards while also catching two touchdowns. Rashod Bateman has a big performance as well in his second game as he leads the receivers in catches and yards.
NFL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Burrow, Chase lead way as Bengals speed past Ravens 41-17

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ja'Marr Chase caught Joe Burrow's pass over the middle, avoided two players diving at his legs and spun past another defender into the clear. If that passing tandem progresses the way Cincinnati hopes, Sunday's long touchdown against Baltimore might be remembered as the moment the rest of the league had to take the Bengals seriously as contenders.
NFL
chatsports.com

Ravens vs. Bengals: Key matchups

The Ravens sit at 5-1 and atop the AFC standings heading into Week 7 of the season. Baltimore has yet to play a divisional game, but that will change this Sunday as the Ravens host the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) in a battle for first place of the AFC North. Joe...
NFL
WHIO Dayton

The Latest: Burrow, Chase have Bengals rolling vs. Ravens

The latest from Week 7 of the NFL (all times EDT):. Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase are carving up the Baltimore defense. Chase scored on an 82-yard catch-and-run in the third quarter to put the Bengals up 27-17 in this AFC North showdown. Cincinnati has a chance to pull into a first-place tie with the Ravens with a victory.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
796K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy