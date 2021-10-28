CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok comedian Huey Haha is dead at age 22

By Sophia Ankel,Charlotte Colombo
Insider
Insider
 7 days ago

Huey Haha.

Instagram/@hueyhaha_

  • The 22-year-old TikTok comedian Huey Haha died on Monday, a post on his Instagram said.
  • Details of his death have not been given.
  • He was a rising social media star with more than 4.5 million views on TikTok.

The comedian and TikTok star Huey Haha, whose real name was Huey Ha, died on Monday at the age of 22, a post on his Instagram page said.

A cause of death has not been given.

"Huey Ha passed away October 25, 2021. He loved and appreciated every single one of his supporters," the post read alongside a screenshot of a GoFundMe campaign, which was launched to set up funeral costs and support for his two-year-old daughter, Princess.

Ha appeared to start building a profile as a content creator two years ago. His first publicly available YouTube video, a sketch entitled "How to not get robbed," was posted in 2019.

Ha amassed nearly half a million YouTube subscribers and received over 113 million views on all his videos combined. His content consisted of short comedy skits lasting between one and two minutes.

His friend, Coby Jdn, who organized the GoFundMe campaign, also posted a tribute to the comedian on Instagram , saying: "Used to saying RIP but this hurt the most ... They already took the fun out the comedy but now its not gon be the same without you. We love you brother see you in the future."

As of Thursday morning, the GoFundMe for Ha, who is from Stockton, California, had raised more than $32,400.

Ha's short-form video content attracted more than 4.5 million views on his TikTok account, which is no longer live, the Independent reported. He also had 448,000 subscribers on YouTube and more than 200,00 followers on Instagram.

During his two years on YouTube, Ha appeared to upload around 115 videos. His most popular video to date received over 27 million views since being uploaded on September 30, 2020. The 33-second skit is titled "When you try and fight the wrong guy," and features Ha running away from a character he was about to fight after learning he has a black belt in Karate.

Read the original article on
Insider

Comments / 47

Michigan#81
7d ago

first I want to say all my prayers go to his family and daughter but I do want to put this out there if all of his 4.5 million viewers donated a dollar to his GoFundMe page his funeral cost would be taking care of in his daughter would be set for the rest of her life I just thought I'd put that out there so come on all his fans let's donate this dollars

Reply
7
Ram8
6d ago

RIP. why post this and they don't know what happen to him.next time find out what happen to him and post.

Reply
6
Heather Vega
7d ago

so sad sleep in peace that's crazy all these young kids are taking too soon can't even live their life

Reply
5
