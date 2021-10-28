TikTok comedian Huey Haha is dead at age 22

Huey Haha. Instagram/@hueyhaha_

The 22-year-old TikTok comedian Huey Haha died on Monday, a post on his Instagram said.

Details of his death have not been given.

He was a rising social media star with more than 4.5 million views on TikTok.

The comedian and TikTok star Huey Haha, whose real name was Huey Ha, died on Monday at the age of 22, a post on his Instagram page said.

A cause of death has not been given.

"Huey Ha passed away October 25, 2021. He loved and appreciated every single one of his supporters," the post read alongside a screenshot of a GoFundMe campaign, which was launched to set up funeral costs and support for his two-year-old daughter, Princess.

Ha appeared to start building a profile as a content creator two years ago. His first publicly available YouTube video, a sketch entitled "How to not get robbed," was posted in 2019.

Ha amassed nearly half a million YouTube subscribers and received over 113 million views on all his videos combined. His content consisted of short comedy skits lasting between one and two minutes.

His friend, Coby Jdn, who organized the GoFundMe campaign, also posted a tribute to the comedian on Instagram , saying: "Used to saying RIP but this hurt the most ... They already took the fun out the comedy but now its not gon be the same without you. We love you brother see you in the future."

As of Thursday morning, the GoFundMe for Ha, who is from Stockton, California, had raised more than $32,400.

Ha's short-form video content attracted more than 4.5 million views on his TikTok account, which is no longer live, the Independent reported. He also had 448,000 subscribers on YouTube and more than 200,00 followers on Instagram.

During his two years on YouTube, Ha appeared to upload around 115 videos. His most popular video to date received over 27 million views since being uploaded on September 30, 2020. The 33-second skit is titled "When you try and fight the wrong guy," and features Ha running away from a character he was about to fight after learning he has a black belt in Karate.

Read the original article on