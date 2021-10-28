CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SABIC carbon neutrality could cost up to $4 bln, says CEO

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
Acting chief executive of Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) Yousef Abdullah al-Benyan speaks during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

DUBAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries Corp's (SABIC) chief executive, Yousef Abdullah al-Benyan, on Thursday said it will cost the company $3 billion to $4 billion to achieve its carbon emissions neutrality target.

The company on Saturday announced plans to meet carbon neutrality by 2050.

"We anticipate this will initially cost between $3bln to $4 bln," al-Benyan said in a news conference after the company published third-quarter financial results.

Related
BBC

LSE becomes first carbon-neutral university

The London School Of Economics and Political Science (LSE) has become the first UK university to be independently verified as carbon neutral. The university has reduced direct emissions by 44% since 2005 following a £4.8m investment in energy efficiency. To gain carbon-neutral PAS 2060 status for the year 2020-21 the...
COLLEGES
Reuters

Ireland says halving greenhouse gases will cost 125 billion euros

DUBLIN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Irish government has estimated that 125 billion euros ($144 billion) of investment will be required to hit its target of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 51% by 2030, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Thursday. Speaking following the publication of a plan on what...
EUROPE
gamesindustry.biz

Gamigo reports that it has reached carbon neutrality

Publisher Gamigo announced today it achieved carbon neutrality last year as a part of steps for a more sustainable world. "While the long-term goal for Gamigo is to identify the full potential to further reduce its overall CO2 footprint, emissions that can no longer be reduced will be offset," the company said.
VIDEO GAMES
#Carbon Neutrality#Sabic#Ceo
decrypt.co

Crypto Exchange BitMEX Claims It Is Now Carbon Neutral

Crypto exchange BitMEX now claims it’s officially carbon neutral. The announcement follows a previous commitment to achieve carbon neutrality earlier this year. “Sustainability is the challenge of our time. Bitcoin—and cryptocurrency in general—is the transformative technology of our time. Especially around COP26, it’s only natural that crypto faces tough questions about the environmental impact of the technology that enables our work,” said BitMEX CEO Alexander Höptner in a prepared statement.
ENVIRONMENT
ForConstructionPros.com

Inside the PCA Carbon Neutrality Roadmap

“In 2020, members of the GCCA came together to agree [to] a commitment to a collective ambition to drive down the emissions of our operations and to deliver society with net-zero concrete by 2050. When we did so, we also promised to provide you with the detail on exactly how we propose to achieve that ambition. Achieving carbon neutrality or a net-zero future and ensuring alignment across our industry on a sustainable way forward involves significant challenges.”
ENVIRONMENT
wsau.com

Vietnam targeting carbon emission neutrality by 2050, minister says

HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam is targeting carbon emission neutrality by 2050, the country’s industry and trade minister said on Monday, joining scores of countries that have pledged to halt emissions by mid-century or thereabouts in order to stop global warming. Nguyen Hong Dien, speaking at a roundtable on the sidelines...
UNITED NATIONS
CBS News

Japan betting on hydrogen to achieve carbon-neutral plans

Japan is placing multiple bets on hydrogen as a fuel source. The country's ultimate goal is to become the world's first hydrogen society, running its factories, heating its homes and fueling its transportation with clean energy. CBS News' Lucy Craft reports it's a prospect as tantalizing as it is daunting.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
GeekyGadgets

Apple accelerates it carbon neutral goals

Apple is accelerating its carbon neutral goal with a range of new initiatives, the company intends to go full carbon neutral by 2020. Apple has doubled its supplier commitments and also added 9 gigawatts of clean power, you can see more details on its latest initiatives below. Apple today announced...
ENVIRONMENT
mobileworldlive.com

ZTE Zero Carbon Energy Network Helps Operators Achieve Carbon Neutrality

PARTNER FEATURE: Carbon neutrality has become the most urgent and critical mission in the world. Currently, it has been proposed as a target in over 120 countries and regions. The ICT industry is the main force in global economic development. With the large-scale commercial use of 5G, carbon emissions have become a serious challenge to the development of the industry; Building zero carbon networks and achieving carbon neutrality are the strategic objectives of major operators and Internet giants. The ICT industry should not only achieve its own carbon neutrality, but should also empower thousands of industries and promote the carbon neutrality process of them.According to the ITU statistics, in 2020, the ICT industry technology empowers various industries to reduce about 7.8 G tons of equivalent carbon dioxide emissions, accounting for 15% of the total annual emissions. It could be said that the ICT industry contributes greatly to the social carbon emission reduction.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Texas storage operator claims carbon neutrality

Katy storage facility is the first in the US to achieve carbon neutrality. Enstor Gas, the largest privately-held natural gas storage operator in the US, said October 27 it had achieved carbon neutrality at its Katy storage and transportation facility in Texas. It is the first such carbon neutral natural...
TEXAS STATE
oilandgas360.com

China targets a carbon-neutral economy by 2060

(Bloomberg) –China aims to have non-fossil energy consumption exceed 80% of its total mix by 2060, when the world’s second-biggest economy plans to be carbon neutral, according to guidelines published by the official Xinhua News Agency. The measures are part of China’s larger plan for achieving peak carbon emissions and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

Ryanair’s CEO Says SAFs Could Raise The Cost Of Food

Ryanair has set a target to power its flights using 12.5% sustainable aviation fuel by 2030, far more than the proposed EU sustainable fuel mandate. While acknowledging the need for such ambitious goals, the airline’s CEO Michael O’Leary says he is also concerned about what impact the proliferation of SAF usage might have on food prices in the future.
INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

The ‘Carbon Neutral Petro-State:’ An Oxymoron? The UAE Thinks Not

The country’s prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, has declared that this Gulf petro-state would make a big U-turn. When the United Arab Emirates began phasing in a new coal-fired power plant this year, the country looked like it was headed for permanent membership on the list of the world’s most intensive emitters.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

France's Axa launches $2 bln share buyback, plans another in 2022

PARIS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - French insurer Axa (AXAF.PA) announced the launch of a share buyback programme for up to 1.7 billion euros ($2 billion) on Thursday and said it was planning another next year. Europe's second-biggest insurer, after Germany's Allianz (ALVG.DE), said the share buyback to be launched in...
BUSINESS
AFP

CO2 emissions to rebound as COP26 sees fossil fuel cutting pledges

Global CO2 emissions are set to rebound to pre-pandemic levels next year, according to an assessment published Thursday ahead of a landmark agreement by leading economies to end direct finance for overseas fossil fuel projects by 2022. The grim emissions assessment was billed as a "reality check" for nations gathered at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, seen as a last chance to halt catastrophic climate change. Moderate progress this week was checked by the release of the Global Carbon Project's annual report, which showed that emissions from gas and coal will rise in 2021 by more than they dropped during the pandemic. It suggested CO2 emissions could eclipse the 40-billion-tonne record set in 2019, which some have predicted -- and many hoped -- would be a peak.
ENVIRONMENT
KTEN.com

Carbon Neutrality Choosing An Environmentally Friendly Blockchain

Originally Posted On: https://josephneasegallery.art/pages/carbon-neutrality-on-the-blockchain. We believe that sustainability matters. From the beginning, the Algorand network was built on an alternative to Proof-of-work (PoW) consensus, namely Pure proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus, requiring such a small amount of energy as to constitute near Carbon neutrality. They’ve also gone a step beyond this by partnering with ClimateTrade for sustained Carbon neutrality as the blockchain scales up in use over time.
CARBON, TX
Reuters

Reuters

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

