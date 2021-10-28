SABIC carbon neutrality could cost up to $4 bln, says CEO

Acting chief executive of Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) Yousef Abdullah al-Benyan speaks during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

DUBAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries Corp's (SABIC) chief executive, Yousef Abdullah al-Benyan, on Thursday said it will cost the company $3 billion to $4 billion to achieve its carbon emissions neutrality target.

The company on Saturday announced plans to meet carbon neutrality by 2050.

"We anticipate this will initially cost between $3bln to $4 bln," al-Benyan said in a news conference after the company published third-quarter financial results.

