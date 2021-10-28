CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State COVID-19 update for October 27th

NEW YORK STATE (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“While our numbers are holding steady, it is crucial that New Yorkers remain vigilant in combatting COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “I want to encourage those who remain unvaccinated to get their vaccine as soon as possible. The vaccine lessens the severity of the virus and is our best hope in putting an end to COVID once and for all. While we continue to stop the spread of this virus, we’re also fighting the pandemic on another front: vaccine misinformation. That is why we launched our #GetTheVax Facts campaign today, ensuring New Yorkers have the facts it comes to making a decision about their health.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:


· Test Results Reported – 166,067

· Total Positive – 4,284
· Percent Positive – 2.58%

· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.11%
· Patient Hospitalization – 1,996 (-48)
· Patients Newly Admitted – 245
· Patients in ICU – 454 (0)
· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 262 (+6)
· Total Discharges – 207,408
· New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 35
· Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,448
The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.
· Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,845
This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
· Total vaccine doses administered – 26,836,021
· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 91,711
· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 423,511
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 83.8%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 76.2%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 86.9%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 78.2%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 71.0%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 64.5%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 73.7%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 66.3%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Sunday, October 24, 2021 Monday, October 25, 2021 Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Capital Region 3.67% 3.64% 3.58%
Central New York 4.24% 4.26% 4.28%
Finger Lakes 4.40% 4.43% 4.38%
Long Island 2.19% 2.16% 2.13%
Mid-Hudson 1.91% 1.90% 1.85%
Mohawk Valley 3.95% 3.85% 4.01%
New York City 1.05% 1.00% 0.98%
North Country 4.78% 4.81% 4.80%
Southern Tier 3.03% 3.06% 3.07%
Western New York 4.48% 4.65% 4.83%
Statewide 2.10% 2.09% 2.11%


Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Sunday, October 24, 2021 Monday, October 25, 2021 Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Bronx 0.90% 0.89% 0.86%
Kings 1.34% 1.26% 1.21%
New York 0.72% 0.69% 0.70%
Queens 0.99% 0.94% 0.92%
Richmond 1.51% 1.51% 1.47%


Yesterday, 4,284 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,520,231. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive
Albany 31,274 100
Allegany 4,762 38
Broome 24,931 69
Cattaraugus 7,989 105
Cayuga 8,774 16
Chautauqua 12,641 71
Chemung 11,146 54
Chenango 4,762 13
Clinton 6,880 27
Columbia 5,070 10
Cortland 5,448 24
Delaware 3,623 19
Dutchess 35,864 30
Erie 107,938 389
Essex 2,393 13
Franklin 4,391 21
Fulton 6,516 43
Genesee 7,166 34
Greene 4,448 14
Hamilton 439 0
Herkimer 6,967 54
Jefferson 9,157 71
Lewis 3,681 17
Livingston 5,845 26
Madison 6,334 31
Monroe 85,441 237
Montgomery 6,103 29
Nassau 215,425 198
Niagara 24,431 100
NYC 1,095,102 784
Oneida 29,040 94
Onondaga 52,942 256
Ontario 9,520 40
Orange 57,971 93
Orleans 4,449 25
Oswego 11,988 75
Otsego 4,656 24
Putnam 12,578 21
Rensselaer 15,081 57
Rockland 53,426 58
Saratoga 20,661 79
Schenectady 17,072 80
Schoharie 2,350 8
Schuyler 1,569 9
Seneca 2,778 8
St. Lawrence 10,844 72
Steuben 10,363 41
Suffolk 241,171 283
Sullivan 8,577 20
Tioga 5,248 39
Tompkins 6,607 24
Ulster 17,421 27
Warren 5,641 35
Washington 4,769 40
Wayne 8,380 52
Westchester 144,050 63
Wyoming 4,447 11
Yates 1,691 13


Yesterday, 35 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 45,448. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
County New Deaths
Allegany 1
Bronx 2
Cattaraugus 1
Chautauqua 1
Chemung 2
Cortland 1
Erie 2
Kings 4
Madison 1
Monroe 2
Montgomery 1
Nassau 1
Niagara 1
Oneida 2
Onondaga 1
Orange 2
Orleans 1
Queens 1
Rensselaer 1
Saratoga 1
Suffolk 3
Ulster 1
Warren 1
Yates 1


All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 19,179 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 19,346 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series
Region Cumulative
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region 763,526 882 703,254 733
Central New York 594,246 472 552,940 429
Finger Lakes 776,815 788 725,524 747
Long Island 1,929,040 2,580 1,724,800 3,264
Mid-Hudson 1,492,706 2,010 1,330,347 1,734
Mohawk Valley 298,651 348 277,436 287
New York City 6,877,831 10,322 6,167,451 10,620
North Country 276,781 197 251,133 144
Southern Tier 397,545 586 368,001 355
Western New York 853,753 994 786,847 1,033
Statewide 14,260,894 19,179 12,887,733 19,346

The COVID -19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.

Question Hospital Nursing Home ACF LHCSA Hospice CHHA Total
Total employee terminations due to being unvaccinated 3195 (0.62%) 1,667 (1.12%) 229 (0.75%) 5,585 (1.97%) 51 (0.82%) 59 (0.42%) 10,786
Total employee resignations and retirements due to being unvaccinated 1,571 (0.30%) 83 (0.06%) 26 (0.09%) 1,915 (0.67%) 68 (1.10%) 67 (0.48%) 3,730
Total on furlough/unpaid leave due to being unvaccinated and unwilling to get vaccinated 2,863 (0.56%) 951 (0.64%) 102 (0.34%) 8,980 (3.16%) 20 (0.32%) 81 (0.57%) 12,997
Total on furlough/unpaid leave due to being unvaccinated BUT now awaiting first dose 61 (0.01%) 1,196 (0.80%) 380 (1.25%) 3,745 (1.32%) 2 (0.03%) 9 (0.06%) 5,393
Total INACTIVE employees from categories above 7,690 3,897 737 20,225 141 216 32,906
Total ACTIVE employees reported 10/26/21 508,023 145,194 29,699 263,911 6,043 13,882 966,752
Grand Total 515,713 149,091 30,436 284,136 6,184 14,098 999,658

Percentages are estimates. They are based on self-reported data for 10/26/21. The denominators are active employees reported for 10/26/21 plus the inactive categories above; they do not include workforce fluctuations that may have occurred in addition to these categories above.

