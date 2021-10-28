It’s Meg Ryan Fall: How to Get Her Best Looks From ‘When Harry Met Sally’

Melissa Gilbert, an Emmy winning, Golden Globe nominated actor, director, producer, and New York Times best-selling author, will join the cast of the upcoming World Premiere of WHEN HARRY MET REHAB, playing the role of "Barb", a rehab therapist and former addict. Gilbert will be acting alongside another iconic TV actor, Dan Butler, best known for his role as "Bulldog" in the hit television comedy Frasier as well as "Art" in Roseanne. Presented by Don Clark, Chicago based Film and Theatre Producer and Co-Owner of the Chicago Magic Lounge, WHEN HARRY MET REHAB is a comedy that takes sobriety seriously, based loosely on the real-life experiences of Chicago sports radio personality, Harry Teinowtiz. WHEN HARRY MET REHAB previews November 24 and opens December 5 at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Avenue, for a limited engagement. Co-authored by former ESPN personality and playwright Spike Manton (Leaving Iowa), WHEN HARRY MET REHAB chronicles in a humorous yet poignant way how an alcoholic on the edge of clueless annihilation ended up in the hands of a magician whose greatest trick was making his denial and excuses disappear.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO