GBBO's Prue Leith faces backlash for 'triggering' comments

By Bridie Wilkins
Hello Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat British Bake Off judge Prue Leith has sparked debate for what fans are calling "triggering" and "toxic" comments on calories. In various episodes of GBBO, viewers have picked up on Prue saying the bakes would be "worth the calories", which, in turn, positions calories as the enemy, and something that...

www.hellomagazine.com

Daily Mail

Great British Bake Off's Prue Leith 'triggers' viewers with eating disorders by saying contestants' cakes are 'worth the calories', charity claims

Eating disorder charities and sufferers have hit out at Great British Bake Off over judge Prue Leith's 'triggering' repeated on screen mentions of calories or fat. While tasting Amanda Georgiou's biscuits during German week, the 81-year-old TV star said it was 'worth every calorie'. Eating disorder Beat said the language...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

I'm A Celebrity is facing backlash for its new trailer

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is facing backlash on social media, following a teaser trailer and behind-the-scenes clip released this week. The medieval knight-themed trailer, which was posted on Instagram over the weekend, features the show's hosts Ant and Dec each riding horses. While Dec is paired with a regular horse, we can see Ant sat on top of what seems to be a small Shetland pony.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

‘The Great British Baking Show’: Prue Leith Thinks this Week’s Technical Challenge is the Hardest in Bake Off History

“Pastry Week” is always a doozy on The Great British Baking Show and this year’s installment was no exception. The seven remaining bakers — Jürgen, Giuseppe, Amanda, Chigs, Lizzie, George, and Crystelle — were asked to bake “Chouxnuts” and layered pies, but nothing came close to the horror of the Baklava Technical Challenge. For the first time in the tent’s history, the judges asked the bakers to make the dreaded filo dough for the technical. Not only that, but they had to nail an intricate design atop their final bake. It was such a wild ask that even Prue Leith commented to Paul Hollywood that it must be the most difficult technical in the show’s history. But was it?
FOOD & DRINKS
Person
Noel Fielding
Person
Prue Leith
Person
Paul Hollywood
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Prince Harry's Wife At War With Oprah Winfrey? 'Furious' Host Reportedly 'Betrayed' By Duchess Of Sussex

Oprah Winfrey is said to be keeping distance from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are known to be very close to legendary American television host Oprah Winfrey. As a matter of fact, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex invited the “Queen of Talk” as one of the esteemed guests during their wedding in 2018.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kate Middleton Just Made A Heartbreaking Statement About Addiction

On Tuesday, Kate Middleton gave an impassioned keynote speech for The Forward Trust‘s “Taking Action on Addiction” campaign, lending her voice to the conversation as one of her many projects within her royal duties. Discussing the roots of addiction and common misconceptions surrounding the disease, Middleton addressed within her speech the frightening reality that nobody is truly above addiction.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle's Husband Has 'Never Forgiven Himself' For Doing This, Snubbed By Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry, reportedly, planned to return to the UK following Queen Elizabeth's hospitalization. Prince Harry has not seen the other members of the royal family since he decided to step down as a senior royal and live with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two dotting children – Archie and Lili – in the United States. It was claimed that the Duke of Sussex’s strained relationship with Prince William is among the many reasons why he decided to ditch the royal life forever.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Jessica Simpson marks 4 years of sobriety with ‘unrecognizable’ photo

Jessica Simpson honored a milestone in her sobriety journey with an “unrecognizable” photo of herself. Marking four years without alcohol, Simpson, 41, wrote on Instagram Monday that the “version” of herself depicted in the picture is a person who had yet to undergo the necessary healing from past traumas. “This...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Gwyneth Paltrow feels 'so grateful' for 'dream man' Brad Falchuk

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Gwyneth Paltrow is feeling grateful for her husband and "dream man," producer Brad Falchuk. The 49-year-old actress and entrepreneur discussed her marriage to Falchuk and her lasting friendship with her ex-husband, Coldplay singer Chris Martin, during Thursday's episode of Today. "I just feel so grateful," Paltrow...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Social media influencer faces backlash after posing in front of father’s open casket

A social media influencer from Miami, Florida, has defended herself after she posed for photographs next to her father’s open casket, facing backlash.Jayne Rivera posted the photos on Sunday, over a week after her father Jose Antonio Rivera died on 11 October.In the photos Ms Rivera can be seen posing in a black dress at her father’s funeral next to his open casket. “Butterfly fly away. Rip Papi you were my best friend. A life well lived,” said the caption to the photo.Ms Rivera pushed back, saying she did nothing wrong and that she stood by her actions, adding that...
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Trans activist Jazz Jennings chronicles 100-pound weight gain in new trailer, more news

Jazz Jennings says she's gained 100 pounds while struggling with binge eating disorder. Transgender activist Jazz Jennings reveals she's gained 100 pounds as a result of a binge eating disorder in a new trailer for Season 7 of "I Am Jazz." "Two years ago, I was on my way to one of the greatest institutions in the world, but I was actually struggling severely with mental health issues," says Jazz, who was planning to attend Harvard as the sixth season of her family's TLC show came to an end in 2019. "I started binge eating and I gained weight and more weight and more weight. And now, almost 100 pounds heavier, here I am today." The clip, published by People on Nov. 1, also sees Jazz open up about how her body dysmorphia interferes with her daily life, and how her relatives' comments about her weight affect her. "I do experience fat-shaming from my family. It makes me feel really humiliated," she admits. Jazz, 21, first found herself in the spotlight at age 6, when she spoke to Barbara Walters on "20/20" about identifying as as a transgender girl after being assigned male at birth. The new season of "I Am Jazz" premieres Nov. 30.
MENTAL HEALTH
thebrag.com

Ed Sheeran’s daughter also tests positive for COVID-19

Days after the announcement of his own COVID-19 diagnosis, Ed Sheeran has revealed that his 1-year-old daughter, Lyra, has caught the infectious disease too. The singer told Daily Mail that he is isolating with Lrya, away from his wife Cherry, who has returned a negative test. “I’m self-isolating with my...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cosmopolitan

People think Kylie Jenner accidentally just posted a picture of a wedding ring

It's all go in the Kardashian-Jenner family right now (when is it not?). Kylie Jenner is expecting baby no.2, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged and that's before we've even begun to think about Khloe, Kim and Kendall. Well, it looks like there could be more dramatic news on the horizon, after fans' recent theory that Kylie accidentally posted a picture of a wedding ring on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Whitney Way Thore Spills Secret ‘MBFFL’ Season 10 Spoilers

My Big Fat Fabulous Life just wrapped Season 9 on Tuesday night, and already Whitney Way Thore is trying to spill the deets on what happened when the cameras stopped. Just a day after the finale aired, the celeb shared a post on her Instagram. She could not wait for fans to know the rest of the Season 9 story.
TV SERIES

