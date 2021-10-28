CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Dr Dre reportedly making music for GTA 6

By Max Freeman-Mills
Pocket-lint.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Pocket-lint) - We love hearing news about games through somewhat unusual sources, and direct from the mouth of Snoop Dogg is definitely one you can file in that category. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Snoop dropped the bomb that he's...

www.pocket-lint.com

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Dr. Dre Shares Special Message He Received From Snoop Dogg

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg are one of the best Hip-Hop friendships of all time. Dre hit Instagram over the weekend to highlight a message he received from the Hip-Hop legend. “Thank you to everyone for sending me so much positive energy,” Dre wrote in the caption. “I’d like to share this inspirational message from my brother [Snoop].”
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Dr. Dre Shares Inspirational Message That Snoop Dogg Sent Him

Nobody knows how to show love quite like Snoop Dogg. In a new Instagram post, Dr. Dre shared a positive video he received from Snoop recently, writing to his 5.8 million followers how much he appreciated the act of kindness from his longtime collaborator. “Thank you to everyone for sending...
CELEBRITIES
gameranx.com

Grand Theft Auto Taps Dr. Dre for New Game’s Music

Let’s be honest: the best part of playing Grand Theft Auto isn’t smashing cars or gunning down snitches. It’s all about throwing someone out of their hard-earned car, settling in behind the wheel, and finding that perfect radio station. GTA is all about the music, and it’s impossible to deny how much power the right soundtrack can have when it comes to making a virtual world feel alive. Sure, Grand Theft Auto 5 is set to release on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, but most of us are asking the real question: when are we getting a new game? According to Snoop Dogg, GTA 6 might not be too far away after all.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dr Dre
Person
Snoop Dogg
Den of Geek

GTA 6: Dr. Dre Rumors Have Fans Dreaming of Sequel Soundtrack

Snoop Dogg may have said a bit too much in a recent Rolling Stone interview when he seemingly revealed that Dr. Dre is working on new music that will debut in a Grand Theft Auto game that some fans sincerely hope will be GTA 6. “I do know he’s making...
VIDEO GAMES
Rolling Stone

Exclusive: Dr. Dre Working on ‘Great F–ing Music’ for ‘Grand Theft Auto,’ Snoop Dogg Says

Dr. Dre, who hasn’t released solo music since 2015’s Compton — and still has yet to put out his fabled, years-in-the-making album Detox —  is working on new songs for the Grand Theft Auto video game franchise, according to his longtime friend and collaborator Snoop Dogg. Snoop is also on board for some of the new music, the rap legend says in an interview for the upcoming episode of Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. “I do know he’s in the studio,” Snoop says in the episode, which will air October 29th on SiriusXM’s Volume channel (106) and will be available as a...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gta 6#Gta Online#Rockstar
purexbox.com

Snoop Dogg Claims Dr. Dre Is Working On Music For A New GTA Game

The GTA 6 rumours are ramping up again, as Snoop Dogg has stated to the folks over at Rolling Stone that Dr. Dre is working on music for an upcoming Grand Theft Auto game, but he refrained to provide any further details. Snoop Dogg mentioned that Dr. Dre is currently...
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Snoop and Dre working on GTA 6 Soundtrack?

Snoop Dogg, in an interview with Rolling Stone, talked about how he and Dr. Dre are in the studio working on new music. This likely wouldn't attract our attention too much had he not gone on to say that the new music was specifically 'connected to the GTA game that's coming out'.
VIDEO GAMES
shortlist.com

Next GTA game to have new Dr Dre songs, reckons Snoop

Dr Dre is rumoured to be making new music for an upcoming Grand Theft Auto game, with his good fried Snoop Dogg revealing recently on a podcast that the hip-hop supremo was working on new music. Dr Dre is no stranger to making music his music exclusive to different platforms....
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
NewsBreak
Music
Idolator.com

Snoop Dogg Reveals Dr. Dre Is Back In The Studio, But For What?

It was 2015 when Dr. Dre last released an album. Six years later, could a new LP be on the way? If Snoop Dogg is to be believed, the answer is “no,” but that doesn’t mean the legendary rapper doesn’t have something in the works. Speaking to Rolling Stone, Snoop...
CELEBRITIES
GamesRadar+

GTA 5 is getting new music ahead of promised GTA Online updates

A number of musicians have revealed their involvement in GTA 5, thought to be linked to an upcoming update to GTA Online. On Twitter, known Rockstar leaker Tez2 pointed players towards an Instagram post from Puerto Rican reggaeton musician Ñejo that confirmed their involvement with the game. A second Instagram post, from Brazilian metal group Vulcano, congratulated Dominican artists Ceky Viciny and Rochy RD on their inclusion in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
hotnewhiphop.com

Post Malone's Manager, Dre London, Launches New Music Label

Dre London, who has made a name for himself as the longtime manager of Post Malone, is launching his own record label. London Music Group is being started in partnership with the tech company, Vydia. The new label released their first single on Friday, a collaborative track from Mario and...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy