The NFL is back in action with Week 7 starting tonight when the Broncos and Browns square off on Thursday Night Football. The Browns (-3.5) are currently the favorites since they’re the home team on a short week, but both teams could be without their starting quarterbacks. Teddy Bridgewater has been dealing with a foot injury and could miss action tonight, and Baker Mayfield has been ruled out for Cleveland (Case Keenum will start in his place).

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO