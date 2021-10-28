CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Saudi petrochemicals producer SABIC posts fivefold profit jump

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NuT2Z_0cf936Af00

DUBAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) (2010.SE) on Thursday reported a fivefold increase in third-quarter profit helped by higher average selling prices.

SABIC reported a post-tax profit of 5.6 billion riyals ($1.5 billion), up from 1.1 billion riyals a year earlier but missing a 6.1 billion riyal consensus from estimates by four analysts compiled by Refinitiv.

Revenue increased 49% to 43.7 billion riyals.

Net income was helped not only by higher average selling prices but also by an increase in its share of results from joint ventures and associates, SABIC said. Unlike the third quarter of last year, there were also no material impairments.

Despite the increase in average sales prices, there was a moderation in margins due to rise in feedstock costs, it said.

“SABIC’s healthy financial performance during the third quarter of 2021 marked a continuation of our recovery from the impact of COVID-19, albeit at a lower level than our exceptionally strong performance during the second quarter," CEO Yousef Abdullah Al-Benyan said in a statement.

Al-Benyan later told reporters it will initially cost the company between $3 billion and $4 billion to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, having set the target this week. read more

SABIC is 70% owned by Saudi state-controlled oil producer Saudi Aramco.

($1 = 3.7508 riyals)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Glencore to sell Chad oilfields to Perenco

(Adds details, background) N’DJAMENA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Glencore has reached an agreement to sell its oilfields in Chad to Anglo-French oil company Perenco, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday. Mining and trading giant Glencore entered Chad in 2012 and acquired the oilfields in 2014. But the purchase took...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shore News Network

Singapore banks OCBC, UOB post profit jump on lower credit charges

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore’s second- and third-largest lenders reported better-than-expected quarterly profit increases, building on a recovery from pandemic-hit markets and supported by lower provisions for credit losses. “This quarter, the momentum across our banking, wealth management and insurance business has continued to grow, as reflected by loan, net new money,...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sabic#Oil Producer#Thomson Reuters
Houston Chronicle

Oil driller Diamondback braces for 10% price shock in shale sector

Shale driller Diamondback Energy Inc. is bracing for a 10 percent jump in costs next year amid supply-chain snarls rippling through the oil industry. Although oilfield-service companies have been up front about the squeeze they’re feeling from higher labor and material costs, the explorers that hire them have been largely mum -- until Diamondback dropped a bombshell on a Tuesday morning conference call.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

Westlake Chemical profits jump more than tenfold

Westlake Chemical on Tuesday reported a profitable third quarter as the global economy continues to recover from the pandemic and demand and prices for petrochemicals and other energy products increased. The Houston chemical manufacturer said it earned a $607 million profit in the third quarter, compared with a $57 million...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

LyondellBasell posts third-quarter profit

LyondellBasell, with dual headquarters in Houston and Rotterdam, on Friday said profit and revenues rose in the third quarter. The chemical company said it made $1.76 billion in the third quarter, compared with a $114 million profit during the same period a year earlier. Revenue nearly doubled, to $12.7 billion from $6.8 billion in the third quarter of 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Reuters

China's top brokerage CITIC posts 46% third-quarter profit jump

SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) - CITIC Securities Co Ltd reported a 45.8% rise in third-quarter net profit, as China’s biggest brokerage posted strong growth in commission fees after rapidly expanding its asset management and investment banking businesses. Net profit for the July-September quarter rose to 5.45 billion yuan ($851.8 million) from 3.74...
MARKETS
Reuters

Carlyle Q3 earnings jump fivefold on record asset sales

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Carlyle Group Inc said on Thursday its third-quarter distributable earnings jumped nearly fivefold, driven by record asset sales mostly in its private equity portfolio. Distributable earnings reached a record $731 million, up from $152 million a year earlier. Carlyle reported after-tax distributable earnings per share of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Telegraph

Samsung posts 28pc jump in profits amid record sales

South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics posted a 28pc jump in operating profit on Thursday despite global supply chain challenges caused by the pandemic. The world's top chipmaker saw its operating profit reach 15.8 trillion won (£9.8 billion) for the July-September period, it said in a regulatory filing. Its sales...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Saudi National Bank posts 20% rise in quarterly profit

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi National Bank (SNB), the country’s biggest lender, on Sunday posted a nearly 20% rise in third-quarter profit from higher fees. SNB reported a net profit of 3.8 billion riyals ($1.0 billion) for the quarter that ended on Sept. 30, up from 3.2 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Saudi SABIC targets carbon neutrality by 2050 - statement

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) (2010.SE) announced plans on Saturday to meet carbon neutrality by 2050, the company said in a statement on the sidelines of the Saudi Green Initiative summit. "SABIC is committed to the Paris Agreement goals and will continually pursue efforts...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wincountry.com

Honeywell profit jumps on robust demand in aerospace unit

(Reuters) – Honeywell International Inc on Friday reported a 66% jump in quarterly profit, as a rise in commercial and business air traffic spurred demand for the U.S. aero parts maker’s products and services. Net income attributable to the U.S. industrial conglomerate rose to $1.26 billion, or $1.80 per share,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Freeport quarterly profit jumps on higher copper prices

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc reported a quarterly profit on Thursday that more than tripled, helped by higher copper prices and an increase in demand for the metal. The company’s adjusted net income attributable to common stock was $1.3 billion, or 89 cents per share, in the three...
INDUSTRY
Inside Indiana Business

Quarterly Profit Jumps for Anthem

INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis-based Anthem Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) is reporting third quarter net income of $1.5 million, up from $222,000 during the same period last year. The health insurance provider says medical enrollment increased by 730,000 members during the quarter and 2.4 million year over year. Anthem is also reporting a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
mobileworldlive.com

China Unicom profit jumps as ARPU climbs

China Unicom credited steady gains in 5G subscribers for fuelling ARPU growth over the opening nine months of the year, which contributed to a double-digit rise in profit. The operator added 66.1 million 5G package customers to take the total to 137 million at end-September, putting penetration at 43 per cent.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Portugal EDP's 9-month profit boosted by Viesgo acquisition, Brazil

LISBON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Portugal's largest utility, EDP-Energias de Portugal (EDP.LS), on Thursday posted a 21% rise in 9-month net profit to 510 million euros ($589 million) after the acquisition of the Spanish company Viesgo and a strong performance in Brazil. However, recurring net profit fell 2%, "penalized by...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

214K+
Followers
233K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy