UPDATE: Natalya Garcia has been found safe

---

The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing teenager. 13-year-old Natalya Garcia is described as 5’02”, 100lbs, brown hair, brown eyes and last seen wearing a sweatshirt and jeans. The report indicates Natalya willfully ran away from home. Anyone with information or who has seen Natalya is asked to call 911.