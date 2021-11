Samsung’s dominating the Android tablet market, especially at the high-cost end of the spectrum, and it’s been doing so for a few good years now. The Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ are excellent flagship tablets, as they build upon the foundation that was laid down by the Galaxy Tab S6 series and its predecessors. There’s a strong sense of legacy that Samsung managed to build around its high-end tablets, but on the other hand, the company doesn’t seem to have the same grasp on the mid-range segment.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO