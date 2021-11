On Wednesday night the Philadelphia Flyers faced their second consecutive opponent on a five-game winning streak. Worse yet, they did so on the opening night of their western road trip away in Edmonton. After a home loss in a thoroughly unattractive game against the Florida Panthers, the Flyers needed to beat the Oilers on their ice to keep their early season momentum rolling. Containing superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl might have discouraged the team last year. The Flyers of 2021-2022 are a different animal, though, and they went out on the ice and delivered, just like they have throughout October.

