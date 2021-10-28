CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romantic Comedies '70 Is Just a Number,' 'Till Sun Rises' Debut at AFM, Trailers Released (EXCLUSIVE)

By Leo Barraclough
 7 days ago
Berlin-based Picture Tree International has picked up global sales rights to two Scandinavian romantic comedies – the Finland’s “70 Is Just a Number,” about an aging female pop singer, and Sweden’s “Till Sun Rises,” about two lovers who escape their respective marriages to come together at night with the help of an ancient and magic book.

PTI will launch sales on the films at AFM , prior to their local releases via Nordisk Film: Dec. 29 and Dec. 25, respectively.

“70 Is Just a Number” is directed by Finnish comedy queen Johanna Vuoksenmaa, who directed “21 Ways to Ruin Your Marriage” – the top grossing Finnish film in 2013 with more than 400,000 admissions, still the biggest box office hit ever written, directed and produced by a woman in Finland. Produced by Nina Laurio and Riina Hyytiä with their Finnish company Dionysos Films, the film was supported by Finnish Film Foundation, and Tampere City/Film Tampere. The local broadcaster is Yleisradio.

“Till Sun Rises” stars Mikael Persbrandt (“King Arthur – Legend of the Sword”; “Alone in Berlin”) and was directed by actor, screenwriter, director Peter Dalle, who created the hit TV show “Lorry,” and various box office successes including “An Enemy to Die For” (2012) and “Kingdom of Sweden” (2018). Produced by Patrick Ryborn with Swedish production house Unlimited Stories, the film was supported by the Swedish Film Institute.

PTI’s AFM lineup also includes Oliver Hirschbiegel’s “The Painter,” which will premiere in Sevilla and IDFA’s Masters section, “Contra” by Sönke Wortmann, which is set for domestic release by Constantin Film Production on Oct. 28, “The Black Square,” which will premiere as the opening film of the Hof Film Festival on Oct. 26, downhill skiing biopic “Chasing the Line,” which will release on Oct. 28 in Austria, and Toronto premiere title “Farha,” which just celebrated its Asian and European premieres at the Busan and Rome festivals.

Variety

Variety

