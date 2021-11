Personal items were stolen from two YMCA of Montclair members this week, both from the Y’s Park Street location, police said. On Tuesday, Oct. 19, a YMCA member reported that their personal belongings were removed from a duffel bag. Surveillance video showed a male, approximately 5 feet and 5 inches to 5 feet and 8 inches tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with “F.R.I.E.N.D.S” across the front in a multi-colored font, gray sweat pants and red sneakers enter the YMCA and remove the items from the bag, police said. Missing at this time are an Apple Watch and a wallet.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 9 DAYS AGO