Financial Reports

Shell Posts Quarterly Loss As Charge Offsets Oil Surge

By AFP News
 7 days ago
Royal Dutch Shell on Thursday reported a net loss for the third quarter as a huge sum written off by the energy giant offset a surge in oil prices. Shell also announced plans to cut carbon emissions but its target was far from meeting a recent Dutch court order for a...

Reuters

U.S. shale producers signal more oil coming, as OPEC counts on restraint

Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producers' decision this year to resist pumping more oil even as prices surge could be nearing an end, according to company executives. Several major oil companies, including BP Plc (BP.L), Chevron Corp (CVX.N) and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), are planning to increase output or shale spending next year, undercutting OPEC's tight supply management that has pushed crude oil prices above $80 a barrel as global demand for fuel rebounded more swiftly than many anticipated.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Oil prices fall as industry data shows big build in U.S. inventory

Oil prices fell on Wednesday as industry data pointed to a big build in crude oil and distillate stocks in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer, and as pressure mounted on OPEC to increase supply. Brent crude futures fell 2.15%, or $1.82, to $82.90 per barrel, while U.S....
TRAFFIC
moneyandmarkets.com

Bulletproof Big Oil Stock Pays 5.5% Dividend

Editor’s Note: Time is running out! We’ve never seen anything like it in the history of the stock market. Adam O’Dell calls it the “Perfect Trading Window,” and he’s identified why it could make some investors very rich. In fact, he’s found the perfect way to play it. It already crushes the market by 6X, but he’s targeting at least one 100% win every month over the next 12 months during this “Perfect Trading Window.” Go here now to get a front-row seat when he reveals all the details tomorrow, November 4.
INDUSTRY
#Oil Company#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Royal Dutch Shell#Dutch
BBC

Oil giant Shell says it needs oil to pay for green shift

The boss of oil giant Shell has insisted it can transition to net zero by 2050, but it will need the cash from its oil and gas business to pay for it. Ben van Beurden dismissed splitting its legacy oil and gas business from its renewables investment, a move urged by activist shareholder Third Point.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IBTimes

Top Oil Producers Stick With Modest Output Boost Despite Pressure

Major oil producers agreed Thursday to continue modestly raising output despite pressure from the United States and other big consumer nations to open up the taps much more decisively amid soaring prices. The 13 members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and their 10 allies reconfirmed a July decision...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IBTimes

Top Oil Producers Assess Output As Prices Soar

Major oil producers are expected Thursday to agree to continue raising output moderately despite pressure from the United States and other big consumers to open up the taps much more decisively amid soaring prices. The 13 members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and their 10 allies started to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil prices extend losses as API data reportedly show a weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 3.6 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 29, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed an inventory decline of 552,000 barrels for gasoline, but distillate stockpiles edged up by 573,000 barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, fell by 882,000 barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories up by 300,000 barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply declines of 900,000 barrels for gasoline and 1.5 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices extended losses into the electronic trading session after the API data. December West Texas Intermediate crude was at $83.27 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $83.91 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
wtvbam.com

Oil falls after China releases reserves of gasoline, diesel

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Monday after China said it released reserves of gasoline and diesel to boost supply, while investors unwound long positions ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on Nov. 4. China released reserves of the two fuels to increase market supply and support price stability in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

Oil driller Diamondback braces for 10% price shock in shale sector

Shale driller Diamondback Energy Inc. is bracing for a 10 percent jump in costs next year amid supply-chain snarls rippling through the oil industry. Although oilfield-service companies have been up front about the squeeze they’re feeling from higher labor and material costs, the explorers that hire them have been largely mum -- until Diamondback dropped a bombshell on a Tuesday morning conference call.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle lower as natural-gas prices mark first gain in 4 sessions

U.S. oil futures settled lower on Tuesday as traders weighed the potential outcome of a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies later this week. OPEC+ is expected to increase production by another 400,000 barrels a day this month, but "there is some evidence that some of the smaller producers are struggling to increase their output to the levels required," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery fell 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $83.91 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, finished higher, after three consecutive session declines. December natural gas rose 36 cents, or 6.9%, to settle at $5.542 per million British thermal units. Prices lost 4.4% on Monday.
TRAFFIC
World Bank Blogs

Oil market developments—rising prices amid broader surge in energy prices

This blog is the second in a series of nine blogs on commodity market developments, elaborating on themes discussed in the October 2021 edition of the World Bank’s Commodity Markets Outlook. Oil prices continue to recover. Crude oil prices increased sharply in 2021Q3 and continued rising in October, driven by...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Energy supplier goes bust amid gas price boom

Another small energy supplier has gone bust amid a squeeze on the sector caused by a spike in global gas prices.Bluegreen Energy Services, which had just 5,900 customers, has stopped trading, regulator Ofgem said on Monday.The supplier becomes the 14th to go out of business in the last two months, as global gas prices soar.With the global price rise in gas pushing up costs to buy energy, we know this is a worrying time for many people and news of suppliers going out of business is unsettling. If a supplier exits the market, we're making sure you are protected 👇https://t.co/L6toJt0sAN...
TRAFFIC
101 WIXX

Air Canada posts smaller quarterly loss as travel demand improves

(Reuters) -Air Canada reported a smaller quarterly loss on Tuesday, as Canada’s decision to open its borders to fully-vaccinated travelers and improving COVID-19 inoculation rates drove bookings at the country’s largest carrier. North American airlines have reported upbeat results this quarter as vaccinated travelers, who have not seen friends and...
INDUSTRY
