Max Verstappen is relishing a ‘close battle’ with Lewis Hamilton at the US Grand Prix in Texas this weekend as their sensational Formula 1 championship fight heads into the final six races of a hectic season.The Dutchman leads the seven-time world champion by six points ahead of Sunday’s race at the Circuit of the Americas, a track where Hamilton has won on five out of eight occasions since its introduction to the calendar back in 2012.In the past few races the Mercedes car seems to have gained an edge on the Red Bull in straight line speed, but Verstappen believes...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO