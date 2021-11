Young Thug joined Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee on Monday for an in-depth interview on the Breakfast Club that dived into a slew of topics including the release of his new album Punk. The rapper opened up about releasing The Barter 6 and whether it was a shot at Lil Wayne, as well as his previous feud with Charlamagne Tha God. However, the interview dived into much deeper topics including the infamous meme featuring Young Thug and Lil Durk at a computer. While one might think Thugger was offering Durk tips on using Pro Tools, the Atlanta rapper insisted that wasn't the case.

