Two new people are joining the Charlottesville School Board after votes were counted Tuesday night. Three of the seven seats were on the ballot this year. Incumbent Lisa Larson-Torres received the most votes — 7,329 — from among the five candidates in her bid for a second term, according to unofficial results posted online Tuesday. Albemarle educator Dom Morse and real estate agent Emily Dooley rounded out the top three vote-getters. Longtime board member Leah Puryear did not receive enough votes to stay on the board for a fifth term.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO