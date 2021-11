The regular season has come to a close and the playoffs are here. Now is a good time to take a look back at our preseason rankings. Seven of the teams that were ranked in the first Top 10 of the season are still here, although our numbers were far off on a couple. This week's top two, which has remained the same for almost all of October, came in at No. 6 (Marshfield) and No. 5 (Scituate) in the preseason.

ROCKLAND, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO