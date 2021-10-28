CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil companies face 'big tobacco moment' in Congress over their climate policies

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were tense moments in a House Oversight Committee hearing Thursday, where executives from the world's biggest oil and gas companies took questions about their role in the climate crisis. It's the first time all were testifying together. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., who chairs the oversight committee, compared the...

OilPrice.com

Oil & Gas Companies Face Tough Decision On Emissions

With the COP26 climate conference underway in Glasgow, global energy companies are splashing on ads touting their green credentials. Despite the ads, the oil and gas industry accounts for about 40% of all greenhouse gas emissions. They need to get out in front of these climate related issues if for no other reason than a simple risk minimization strategy. Declaring their support for broad environmental goals serves an important purpose—it may postpone even more intrusive government restrictions and also serves to placate nervous providers of capital, equity investors as well as bondholders. According to a recently published study authored by European academics and think tankers (“How ambitious are oil and gas companies’ climate goals?”, Science, 22 October 2021), of the 52 major oil and gas companies studied, only two had set goals that would actually meet the 2050 climate target set by the international conferences to limit global temperature rise to1.5 degrees Celsius.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Major methane deal at climate summit -- without China

Countries on Tuesday issued a landmark pledge to slash their methane emissions this decade, with US President Joe Biden chiding China's leader for skipping the make-or-break COP26 climate summit.  - Access issues - Earlier on Tuesday, countries made a multibillion-dollar pledge to end deforestation by 2030. 
U.S. POLITICS
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

How to meet America’s climate goals: 5 policies for Biden’s next climate bill | Analysis

President Joe Biden needed a Plan B, one that Congress could approve, to take to the UN climate conference. But his new strategy is unlikely to meet the country’s emissions reduction goals for 2030. The post How to meet America’s climate goals: 5 policies for Biden’s next climate bill | Analysis appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
ENVIRONMENT

