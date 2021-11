Defense companies are preparing to lay off thousands of employees, largely factory workers, who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine before the Dec. 8 deadline. The CEOs of America’s largest defense companies this week warned these layoffs could delay weapon manufacturing. Some companies are already hiring new employees in anticipation of workers walking off the job or being fired because they refuse to comply with last month’s executive order that the employees of federal contractors be vaccinated.

INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO