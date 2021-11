Earlier this year, Jake and Lisa Davies decided to spice up their lives. The couple launched Packin Heat Bar & Grill at 38 West St. in Walton, in July. Jake, 45, a Hancock native but 20-year Walton resident, said, for him, restaurant ownership was a return to his hospitality roots, while Lisa, 44, brought years of experience. Lisa, he said, “moved back into the area about eight years ago.” Though the two dated in high school, Lisa said, 20 years passed between then and when they “rekindled.”

RESTAURANTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO