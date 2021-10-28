CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Optimize your workout routine with this $40 fitness watch

click orlando
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrioritizing your health and fitness isn’t just a New Year’s resolution. It’s a year-round way to be with benefits for every aspect of your life. By keeping track of your exercise, goals and body stats, you can maximize your progress. With a quality smartwatch, you can monitor these metrics and pinpoint...

www.clickorlando.com

News Channel Nebraska

Are You Using the Wrong Fitness Routine? How You Can Stay Fit

Originally Posted On: https://awatfit.com/are-you-using-the-wrong-fitness-routine-how-you-can-stay-fit/. Fitness is fabulous. People who do not perform enough physical activity have a 20% to 30% higher risk of death than those who do enough exercise. Yet what counts as enough physical activity can be deceptive. A lot of people think they know how to exercise....
WORKOUTS
MindBodyGreen

The 12-3-30 Workout: Is This The Best Routine For Longevity & Overall Health?

If you've spiraled down a TikTok rabbit hole in the past few months (I'm right there with you), chances are you've come across the 12-3-30 workout. The simple walking method went viral as soon as health and beauty influencer Lauren Giraldo raved about the idea back in November of 2020—and given its utter simplicity, it has exploded right off the For You Page and landed in the laps of trusted doctors and experts, including integrative medicine doctor and mbg Collective member Amy Shah, M.D.
WORKOUTS
foodheavenmadeeasy.com

How to Find the Best Workout For Your Body

Do you need help separating working out from weight loss? Today on the pod, we chat with Weight Neutral Certified Personal Trainer, Lauren Leavell about shifting the narrative of why we go to the gym. Instead of focusing on weight loss & aesthetics, Lauren pushes people to hone in on the importance of movement and strength.
WORKOUTS
Pocket-lint.com

Home fitness platform Fiit muscles in on Peloton, teasing air bike workouts and Assault Fitness partnership

(Pocket-lint) - Home workout platform Fiit is expanding its reach beyond dumbbells and kettlebells, teasing air bike integration that will begin early next year. Announcing the move in a blog post, the company detailed a new partnership with Assault Fitness - which will supply the connected bikes - that will see users receive tracking insights from the typical wearables and the air bike simultaneously.
WORKOUTS
theridgewoodblog.net

Ghost Your Way to Fitness

A good fitness plan will take into account that a well-rounded diet supports the best exercise routines. You should know that there is more to muscle building than what you do in the gym, as nutrition plays a crucial part as well. You may not be able to focus on executing your moves if you don’t properly eat. A good diet allows you to have the energy needed for workouts and will enable you to attain all of your desired fitness goals.
WORKOUTS
Footwear News

The 54 Best Fitness Gifts for Her to Use for Workouts and Exercise Recovery

People who are big on fitness can be really fun to shop for. From convenient exercise equipment to new wearable tech and stylish workout gear, there’s so much innovation in the fitness space that there’s never a shortage of gifts to give this holiday season. If she prefers to work out from the comfort or her own home or needs to get her reps in while traveling, you can’t go wrong with accessories like a standout yoga mat, jump rope or resistance bands. And to help with sore muscles and pain relief, you can gift her that pricey muscle recovery device...
WORKOUTS
WKBW-TV

Fitness Friday – Workouts with the pyramid technique

Robbie Raugh, fitness and wellness expert shows us an exercise to workout your biceps. The bicep are the muscles in the front part of the upper arm. There are two heads to the bicep. Robbie says research shows when you put a stress on the muscle, and you increase that stress, it increases metabolic stress of that muscle tissue and it helps it grow. Robbie and her friends demonstrate a concentration curl using the pyramid technique.
WORKOUTS
mymmanews.com

Some Online Tips To Supplement Your Training Routine

Whether a person is training for a professional event or simply maintaining a fitness or weight training routine, a common problem is decreased focus and motivation over time. This is especially true as the body reaches a ‘plateau’ – the naturally occurring point where gains steadily drop off after a period of development. For a body builder, this means the period when muscle gain reduces despite training intensity remains hard. For the pro athlete, it could mean a fall in performance gains. This can result in a growing sense of disillusionment and willingness to push through to the next level for the semi-pro boxer.
WORKOUTS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Best Headphones for Your Workout

No matter how you work out, a solid pair of headphones and some good tunes can be just the thing to keep you going. But with more choices than ever when it comes to wireless models, how do you know which ones to choose? Consumer Reports shares a few that did well in rigorous headphone tests.
ELECTRONICS
triathlete.com

Pull Back the Curtain on the “Why” Behind Your Workouts

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. 10×100, the long ride, the tempo run, mile repeats. As triathletes, we’ve either done or seen most of these workouts–but how many of us can explain why we do them? When you strap on your bike helmet to do that threshold set, you know what you’re going to do, but do you know what the point and purpose is? Well, you should. Blindly following a training plan might just be keeping you from reaching the next level of fitness.
WORKOUTS
Eugene Adams

Simplify your workout plan

The hardest part of any fitness journey is taking the first step. That is unfortunate because people tend to overcomplicate the first step. The Strength Training Manual taught me a lot of things, but simplicity was the biggest lesson. People tend to overcomplicate things in general, and fitness is no different.
TechCrunch

Apple launches Fitness+ group workouts powered by SharePlay

Fitness+ subscribers can use SharePlay to start a group workout or meditation session with up to 32 other people while using FaceTime on an iPhone or iPad. The Fitness+ session will stream completely in sync for everyone on the call. To begin a group session, users need to start a...
CELL PHONES
csun.edu

How to Update Your Self Care Routine for Fall

Fall is the perfect time of year to revamp your self-care routine. The shorter days and cooler weather can leave many of us feeling gloomy and unmotivated. Sometimes it’s the little things that help us brighten up a dreary day, as a new body wash or eyeshadow. But, sometimes, you need a little more than a quick serotonin boost. There are solutions for that too. So treat your body and mind right as we head into the end of the year with these great self-care options.
SKIN CARE
New Haven Register

Should You Add "Recovery Footwear" to Your Fitness Routine?

We often forget about the impact running can have on our feet. You wake up the day after an eight-miler and your arches are irritated and inflamed, suddenly more painful than the areas (calves, knees, hamstrings) that usually get the lion’s share of stretching and percussive therapy attention. That burning...
WORKOUTS
KEVN

Health Watch: easy workout at home

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today I’m going to talk a little bit about mobility. You know that the saying “move it or lose it” it’s true. So everyone wants to stay mobile and these stretches can be done in the morning or the evening, or even both. whatever fits your schedule best. The first thing we are going to do is work on the upper back, shoulders, and hips. We will lay on our back, bring our feet close to the glutes, put our arms out to the side, drop your knees to one side, and then we just kind of close the book. You want to do this about 10 times or for 30 seconds. Once those are finished we will sit up and put our feet a little further than hip-width apart and we will do what is called “90/90″ and put our legs in a 90-degree angle position. This is great for hip mobility. If your legs don’t go down to the floor, that’s alright it is just a sign to work on your mobility. Once that is done we will move on and put our knee down on something and put one leg out to the side and just lean forward. After that, we will keep one knee down and have the other one facing forward and with our hands in front of us, we will rotate to the side of our body that has the leg up. The last thing we will do is lay on our back and work on our hamstrings with one leg up and hold for however long you’d like to. I’m Nicole Craig with your HealthWatch.
RAPID CITY, SD
lifewire.com

This New Speakerphone Might Change Your WFH Routine

Aren't speakerphones things of the past? That's what you're thinking, right? That's what I was thinking when I first got the Cyber Acoustics SP-2000. I'm used to more exciting sounding technology, but it turns out this little understated box is incredibly helpful. Sure, you'll never boast about it to your friends in the same way you would a new smartwatch, but you’ll find it a fantastic time saver while you work.
ELECTRONICS

