Francois Parker of Providence – Two charges of wire fraud, one count of theft of government money, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Parker is alleged to have filed for benefits in Rhode Island, California, Arizona, Louisiana, Colorado, Texas, New York, Virginia, Wisconsin, Nevada and Massachusetts. Six of those states allegedly paid Parker $77,254, while four states were said to have denied Parker’s claims.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 6 DAYS AGO