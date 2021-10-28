CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Mother, 1-Year-Old Daughter Shot Inside Southwest Philadelphia Home, Police Say

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A mother of four is fighting for her life after she and her 1-year-old daughter were shot in a Southwest Philadelphia home early Thursday morning, according to Philadelphia police. The call came in around 2 a.m. in the 1100 block...

philadelphia.cbslocal.com

