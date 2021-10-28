Penn State-Ohio State game predictions: Beating the Buckeyes a tall order as Lions look to get back on track

STATE COLLEGE — Since he’s become the Penn State coach, James Franklin has had plenty of success in Maryland. After the Nittany Lions edged out the Terps, 31-30, in Baltimore in 2015, Penn State has rolled in its past two visits to College Park, Md., with two victories by a combined 125-3. When Penn State returns to Maryland Stadium on Saturday afternoon, Franklin will be looking to continue his team’s success in its neighboring state. But it also marks a return to a place where Franklin spent the bulk of his coaching career before ascending to the head coaching ranks.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO