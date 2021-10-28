CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

One percent of adults say they've left job due to vaccine mandate: KFF poll

By Justine Coleman
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LVUFu_0cf8xnxP00
© Associated Press - Lynne Sladky

One percent of all adults in a Kaiser Family Foundation poll said they’ve left a job due to COVID-19 vaccine requirements as more workplaces institute mandates.

The KFF Vaccine Monitor for October released on Thursday determined that out of unvaccinated adults, just 5 percent left their jobs because of the requirements, “despite widespread news reports” of workplace vaccine mandates driving resignations.

Republicans are twice as likely as Democrats to report knowing someone who left their job due to a vaccine mandate, with almost a quarter of all adults saying they know someone who's quit.

A quarter of workers reported their employers instituted a COVID-19 vaccine mandate — an increase of 16 percentage points since June.

About a fifth of respondents said they want a workplace vaccine requirement, while about half said they do not want a mandate, including majorities of Republicans and unvaccinated workers.

The vaccine requirements come as the Biden administration moved forward with its plan to institute a vaccine-or-test mandate for all employers with at least 100 employees.

Almost half of unvaccinated workers, 46 percent, said under that type of mandate, they would opt for weekly testing. Eleven percent said they’d most likely get the vaccine while 37 percent, representing 1 percent of all adults, said they would leave their job.

But without the weekly testing option, a majority of unvaccinated workers, at 72 percent, said they would quit their jobs, representing 9 percent of all adults. Seventeen percent said they would get the vaccine in that situation, amounting to 2 percent of all adults.

Sixty percent of unvaccinated employees said they’d apply for an exemption if their workplace instituted a vaccine mandate.

Overall, the vaccination rate remained the same as in September, with 72 percent of respondents saying they have gotten the vaccine, matching the leveling off of the country’s vaccination rate.

The KFF Vaccine Monitor surveyed 1,519 adults Oct. 14-24. The margin of error overall was 3 percentage points and 6 percentage points among the unvaccinated.

Several companies across the country have instituted these controversial mandates, including United Airlines, which said 99 percent of its workforce got vaccinated by the deadline last month, leaving almost 600 workers to face termination.

Tyson Foods achieved a vaccinated rate of more than 96 percent days before its Monday deadline, the company announced earlier this week.

Biden administration officials have consistently praised mandates as effective in boosting the vaccination rate, citing earlier this month that businesses and organizations that implemented vaccine requirements saw an at least 20 percent increase in vaccinations.

But opponents consider the vaccine mandates as government overreach and a violation of their constitutional rights.

Concerns over mandates fueling resignations have also sparked anxiety that such requirements could exacerbate the shortage of workers in several industries.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Vaccine mandates are surging in job listings

The number of job listings mandating candidates have a Covid-19 vaccine doubled in October, according to Ladders, a job site for higher earners. The trend is in line with data from other job sites like Indeed. The Biden administration said it would soon issue a rule requiring larger private-sector employers...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandates#Vaccinations#Democrats#Republicans#Kff#Kaiser Family Foundation#The Kff Vaccine Monitor
enr.com

Construction Industry Less Supportive of Vaccine Mandate: Poll

ENR readers appear to be slightly more likely than other Americans to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but less likely to agree with President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate. The results of a non-scientific online ENR poll showed readers leading ahead of national vaccination rates, with 73% of the approximately 1,170 respondents saying they’ve received the vaccination. Additionally, 19% of those who had not received the vaccine said they still planned on getting vaccinated. As of Oct. 19, 68.6% of American adults were fully vaccinated, though 79% had received at least one dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
INDUSTRY
mycbs4.com

Job Creators Network says companies losing 30% of workforce due to vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON (SBG) - The Job Creators Network is suing the Biden administration over vaccine mandate policies, arguing that taking someone’s livelihood away over the policy amounts to an infringement of civil liberties. While Biden assured the mandate would only affect larger companies, the Job Creators Network says the reality is that many small businesses have over the 100 employee threshold for vaccine mandates.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
NBC News

Covid vaccine mandate led to 96 percent of Tyson workers getting the shot, company says

OMAHA, Neb. — Meatpacking giant Tyson Foods says more than 96 percent of its workers have been vaccinated ahead of the company’s Nov. 1 deadline for them to do so. The company based in Springdale, Arkansas, said the number of its 120,000 workers who have been vaccinated has nearly doubled since it announced its mandate on Aug. 3. At that point, only 50 percent of Tyson workers had been vaccinated.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Daily Mail

At least 5% of unvaccinated adult Americans have QUIT their jobs over workplace vaccine mandates, poll finds

At least five per cent of Americans have chosen to quit their jobs rather than get the COVID-19 vaccine as part of their workplace mandates, a new poll has found. The Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) polled 1,519 adults from October 14 to October 24 on vaccination trends, from getting their children vaccinated to asking if they'd leave their job over vaccine mandates.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Kaiser Family Foundation

KFF COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor: October 2021

The KFF COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor is an ongoing research project tracking the public’s attitudes and experiences with COVID-19 vaccinations. Using a combination of surveys and qualitative research, this project tracks the dynamic nature of public opinion as vaccine development and distribution unfold, including vaccine confidence and acceptance, information needs, trusted messengers and messages, as well as the public’s experiences with vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
wraltechwire.com

Business group says vaccine mandates could be ‘catastrophic’ for jobs, economy

President Joe Biden’s vaccine order will force employers to lay off thousands of workers, making the supply-chain crisis much worse, a major business group warned the White House this week. The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors, an influential trade group that represents an industry with nearly 6 million workers, is pleading...
U.S. POLITICS
theeastcountygazette.com

U.S. companies confirming religious exemptions by asking if employees have ‘tattoos or wear seatbelts’: Report

With the looming of Joe Biden’s Corona Virus vaccine order, several Americans have tried to avoid the law by asking for spiritual exemptions. Sadly, this has left large U.S. businesses discovering new methods to process those applications, new release details. The Wall Street Journal reported that many U.S. organizations need workers attempting a spiritual exemption to solve questions in an innovative report.
RELIGION
MassLive.com

COVID vaccine booster: Most American adults may be eligible due to medical conditions, job type or being overweight

Nearly 90% of Americans may qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, in large part because almost three-quarters of Americans are overweight. Boosters are available for Americans 65 and older, those at high-risk of severe illness due to medical conditions including cancer or heart conditions, and many in certain job types including first responders, teachers and daycare staff, or workers in public transit, corrections, grocery stores and the U.S. Postal Service.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Fully vaccinated Florida father, 58 - whose family said he had NO pre-existing conditions - dies of COVID-19 after spending a month in the hospital

A fully vaccinated Florida father has died from COVID-19 despite having no underlying conditions, according to his family. Vincent Konidare, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, passed way on September 19 after spending a month in the hospital battling the disease. This in spite of the fact that Konidare had received...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

The Hill

380K+
Followers
44K+
Post
276M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy